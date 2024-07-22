Marquette University president search launched, listening sessions soon

article

Marquette University’s Board of Trustees officially launched on Monday, July 22 a national search for its next president, who will be the 25th in the university’s 143-year history.

Marquette’s next president will succeed Michael Lovell, who led the university for more than ten years. A news release says the university community continues to mourn Lovell's passing on June 9 following a three-year battle with sarcoma.

Officials say Marquette’s 25th president will be expected to honor Lovell’s legacy of strong leadership, particularly by championing and implementing Guided by Mission, Inspired to Change: Marquette’s strategic plan for 2031 and the Securing Our Future initiative.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Board of Trustees has elected a search committee. It will provide opportunities for the Marquette community to offer feedback, which will help inform the search. Listening sessions will begin this summer and take place into the fall semester.

The search committee will work closely with national executive search firm Isaacson, Miller. This will be a confidential, closed search.