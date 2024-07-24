Direct Admit Wisconsin; high school seniors to get admission offers soon

article

High school seniors will begin receiving admissions offers from the Universities of Wisconsin next week under the new Direct Admit Wisconsin program, UWs President Jay Rothman announced on Wednesday, July 24.

A news release says under Direct Admit Wisconsin, qualified high school students from participating schools are automatically admitted to up to 10 UWs without ever having to submit an application. Students must choose to participate in the program and are admitted based upon their grades and coursework after completion of their junior year. They must meet all admissions requirements, enroll for their senior year of high school, and stay on track to graduate.

Students must have been enrolled in one of the nearly 350 participating public and private high schools across Wisconsin. All UWs are participating in Direct Admit Wisconsin except UW-Madison, UW-Eau Claire, and UW-La Crosse. Students, including those receiving Direct Admit offers, may still submit an application to those universities.

Officials said Wisconsin seniors who have met Direct Admit Wisconsin requirements will be notified of their Direct Admit offers beginning next week and continuing into September. Participating students should check their high school email accounts for these notices.

Rothman said some students don’t see themselves as succeeding at the college level. Direct Admit Wisconsin tells them otherwise and makes enrollment as easy as possible.

Rothman is urging members of the Class of 2025 to be vigilant in checking their high school email accounts and to follow the instructions for next steps to learn more about the Universities of Wisconsin that have admitted them. Students will need to complete a Direct Admit form to connect with UWs they are interested in and accept their admission offers. There is no fee to complete the Direct Admit form.

Students interested in any of the Universities of Wisconsin can also go to Wisconsin.edu any time to learn more about the constellation of 13 public universities.