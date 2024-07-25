MPS superintendent search: Eduardo Galvan appointed

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors voted to appoint Mr. Eduardo Galvan to the position of Interim Superintendent of Schools.

The board voted in a Thursday, July 25 meeting.

"Having an interim superintendent in place before the start of the school year is key to being ready for students and staff in September," said Milwaukee Board of Directors President Marva Herndon. "The board is confident in Mr. Galvan's leadership to move the district forward as we prepare for the year ahead."

Following interviews of three final candidates for the position of Interim Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, the board extended an offer to Galvan earlier this week.

Interim Superintendent Eduardo

The board said it intends to engage a firm to lead a robust national search for a permanent superintendent.

The district also plans to seek input from the community and other MPS stakeholders.

Galvan previously served as the Regional Superintendent in the Southwest Region from 2018 to June 2024. Galvan was serving as MPS' acting superintendent following the resignation of Keith Posley in June.