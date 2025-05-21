The Brief A Congressional bill would clean up ZIP codes for several communities in Wisconsin. City leaders said ZIP codes aren't just about identity, they're about money and even safety. Wisconsin lawmakers – both Democrats and Republicans – support the bill.



Some municipalities have more than one ZIP code, but a bill in Congress would clean up the dilemma for several communities in southeast Wisconsin.

H.R. 3095

Local perspective:

If H.R. 3095 goes through, Congress would give several municipalities their own ZIP codes. In southeast Wisconsin, that includes Caledonia, Franklin, Glendale, Greenfield, Mount Pleasant, Rochester and Somers.

"If I put my ZIP code on stuff it'll say where do you live, and I'll put Greenfield and then sometimes they change it to Milwaukee," said Greenfield resident Tracy Groleau.

H.R. 3095 could impact ZIP codes in southeast Wisconsin

Big picture view:

Wisconsin lawmakers – both Democrats and Republicans – support the bill. On Wednesday, H.R. 3095 was discussed during a house oversight committee meeting.

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Massachusetts) said he supports the idea but has concerns about the procedure.

"Unfortunately, Ms. Boebert's bill has not satisfied the committee's requirements for consideration," Lynch said.

What's next:

An amended version of the bill passed, but it still has a long way to go. In the meantime, Wisconsin communities will be watching to see how the numbers shake out.

What's the big deal?

Why you should care:

City leaders said ZIP codes aren't just about identity, they're about money and even safety.

"All sorts of things are tied into not having the proper ZIP code assigned to the proper jurisdiction," said Franklin Mayor John Nelson.

Some Franklin residents have a Milwaukee ZIP code. Nelson said it has led to confusion that costs – whether through sales taxes, insurance costs, package deliveries or emergency response times.

"This has been an issue for many, many years and finally to the point where we believe that somebody in a decision-making capacity at the federal level will finally address this," said Nelson.

Official statements

What they're saying:

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy:

"The City of Glendale strongly supports HR 3095 and thanks Congresswoman Gwen Moore for co-sponsoring this important bipartisan legislation. For far too long, Glendale has struggled with postal confusion, being split among three different ZIP Codes that all default to ‘Milwaukee’ in mailing system databases. This has caused serious issues for our residents, businesses, and emergency services—especially with delays in delivery of absentee ballots, utility bill payments, and property tax payments. HR 3095 provides a long-overdue fix by directing the USPS to assign a unique ZIP Code to cities like ours that have formally petitioned for clarity. With this new ZIP Code being operated out of the Post Office on Lydell Avenue, all Glendale mail, as well as all 53217 mail would come through a single post office building. Eliminating ZIP Code confusion for Glendale will: reduce mail delivery errors; combat disparities in other applications of ZIP Code, such as sales tax and car insurance; and will protect our local economy. We urge Congress to act quickly and pass this bill for the benefit of Glendale and dozens of other affected communities nationwide."