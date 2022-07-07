This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Wisconsin, survey finds

article

Ever wondered how much money you would need to make to be happy living in Wisconsin? A new survey shines some light on the subject.

A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found you need a minimum annual salary of $101,220 to be happy in Wisconsin.

"Plenty in the Badger State might view a salary of over $100,000 outside of what they can expect from their career," the survey says. "But that doesn’t mean they’re doomed to a life of being overworked. For a state of ‘emotional well-being,’ anywhere from $57,840 to $72,300 will suffice."

Upper Midwest comparison

What about our neighbors in the rest of the Upper Midwest? The survey lists the following minimum salaries for happiness in the region:

"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," said the study’s authors in the journal. The study also noted that the ideal income for "life satisfaction" in North America is $105,000.

"It’s important to keep in mind, though, that ‘happiness’ is subjective. The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person," GOBankingRates noted.

Highest, lowest minimum salaries for happiness

Which states required the highest salary in to be happy? The top three are California, New York, and Hawaii. In California, the minimum salary needed to be happy is $149,310. New York's is $155,610. And in Hawaii, you need to be making over $202,965 in order to be happy, the survey found.

Among the states with the lowest salary needed to be happy were Mississippi, Kansas, Oklahoma and Alabama, though with the rising costs due to inflation, every state requires over $87,000 annual salary in order to live happily.

GOBankingRates said it determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be happy based on income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. It also factored in each city’s cost of living index, unemployment rate, as well as property and violent crime rates.