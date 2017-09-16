Police arrest man accused of robbing Ohio credit union while holding toddler

MAUMEE, Ohio -- Police arrested a man accused of robbing a credit union Tuesday afternoon while holding his 2-year-old son.Investigators have not yet released details on the suspect’s identity, but they said he walked into Directions Credit Union while wearing a hoodie, shorts and a blue surgical mask.With the toddler in one arm, the suspect handed a teller a note, threatening to detonate a bomb unless he received money, authorities told the Sentinel-Tribune.Once the teller complied, the suspect drove off with the cash in a silver Cadillac.Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, collaborated with the Maumee Police Department in their search for the suspect.

Court: Ohio rape convict can play football in Saturday game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A federal appeals court on Friday declined a university's request to stop one of its football players convicted of rape as a teenager from playing on the team.The ruling means Ma'lik Richmond, 21, will be allowed to play for Youngstown State University in a game against Central Connecticut State University on Saturday.Youngstown State had asked the appeals court to throw out a Thursday night decision by U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson to temporarily allow Richmond to play football for Youngstown State for at least the next 14 days, including in the 2 p.m. game Saturday.

Officer and another person shot, wounded in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio  — A police officer and another person have been shot and wounded in Ohio's capital city.It happened late Wednesday night in Columbus.The Columbus Dispatch reports officers were executing a search warrant at an apartment house at the time.Police say the officer was shot in the hip and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Teacher disciplined after 'inappropriate' algebra lesson

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The father of two 14-year-old students at Middleburg Heights Junior High School in Ohio says he was angry when they showed him a photo they snapped of their algebra lesson from earlier this month.

"Oh, I was angry! I was furious!" Hot sauce vandalism leaves Ohio neighbors heated

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Neighbors in Brunswick, Ohio are wondering who's responsible for a strong of hot sauce attacks.Police said at least 11 homeowners were targeted recently on Waite Farm Lane and Blackburn Lane.The vandal or vandals sprayed hot sauce all over garage doors, street signs, driveways and cars -- even leaving behind several crude phallic symbols.Nobody has been caught, but Sandra Fowler said she'd like to know who did it."Oh I was angry.

John Glenn lies in state at Ohio capitol for public goodbye

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mourners are filing by John Glenn's flag-draped casket at Ohio's capitol building as his home state and the nation say goodbye to the history-making astronaut.The first American to orbit Earth will lie in state at least eight hours Friday in Columbus before a public memorial service Saturday.

Drivers trapped, multiple injuries after massive pileup involving more than 50 vehicles on icy I-90 in Ohio

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- After a massive pileup crash near Lansing, Michigan -- believed to have been weather-related on Thursday, December 8th -- there was an even bigger pileup in Ohio.It happened on I-90 in Lake County -- in Painesville, Ohio -- between Route 44 and Vrooman Road.Eastbound and westbound I-90 were closed as a result of the crash -- involving more than 50 vehicles.Officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said people were trapped in their vehicles, and there were multiple injuries.The scene wasn't expected to be cleared for some time.Earlier Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, there were about five jackknifed semis and multiple accidents in the area due to icy roads.

Video shows officer stop speeding school bus packed with children in Ohio

TWINSBURG, Ohio – An Ohio man is out of a job after police pulled him over for driving a school bus loaded with students at twice the speed limit, according to WJW.The Twinsburg City Schools driver was cited for going 50 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone on Post Road just after 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a copy of the citation.Dashboard camera video showed an officer pursuing the speeding bus, with body camera video rolling as the officer asked the driver why he was going so fast.

Ohio high school cheerleaders spark controversy with "Trail of Tears" banner

HILLSBORO, Ohio — An Ohio high school blames "ignorance" and is apologizing for a banner displayed at a prep football game recalling the country's brutal treatment of Native Americans.Several news outlets reported that some Greenfield-McClain High School cheerleaders held up the banner at a Friday night game against the Hillsboro High Indians.

Teen sentenced to 172 years in prison in quadruple homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old suspected gang member has been sentenced to nearly 175 years in prison for his role in a quadruple homicide during a robbery at an Ohio home last year.Jordyn Wade was accused of helping an accomplice rob five people in Columbus, then standing with his gun drawn while the accomplice shot them.

Prosecutor: Ohio man shot dad, deputy after hummus fight

LEBANON, Ohio — Authorities say an Ohio man shot and injured his father and a sheriff's deputy last month after a dispute over hummus.Warren County's prosecutor says 19-year-old Mohammed Abdou Laghaoui was indicted Tuesday in the June 9 shooting.

Two killed, three wounded in Ohio shootout between biker gangs

WARREN, Ohio — Police say two people have been killed and at least three people wounded in a shootout between two local biker gangs in northeast Ohio.WFMJ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/1WUBFeo ) the Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching by air and police on the ground for a possible suspect after the shootout Saturday in the parking lot of a bar in Warren Township, about 55 miles southeast of Cleveland.