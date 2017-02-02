Teacher arrested for allegedly exposing herself to class during cartwheel
PAWHUSKA, Okla. - Oklahoma authorities arrested a substitute teacher after she allegedly exposed herself to a high school choir class.On Tuesday, the Pawhuska Police Department announced the arrest of 34-year-old Lacey Sponsler, who was booked on one complaint of indecent exposure after a Snapchat video from the class was shared online.Investigators say Sponsler performed a cartwheel in front of a Pawhuska High School choir class without any underwear on under her skirt.Police told KJRH that Sponsler told the students that she wasn't wearing any underwear before doing the cartwheel.Officials say she also told the students to destroy the video.According to KOTV, court records show that in 2008 Sponsler received a deferred sentence after pleading guilty to public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a university.A court clerk said the felony charges still appear on her record, and it's not clear if school officials – who declined to comment – knew about them when she began working there, KOTV reported.Pawhuska schools released a statement saying that the district takes the safety of its students seriously and that Sponsler is no longer allowed to work at the school.
Oklahoma man dies after trying to save dog on icy pond
DUNCAN, Okla. - An Oklahoma community is grieving after a hunter died while trying to save his friend's dog over the weekend.Tanner Shorter drowned while trying to save the dog in an icy pond.
USGS: 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits northern Oklahoma
MEDFORD, Okla. — No injuries or damage were reported after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Oklahoma on Friday morning.The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake's epicenter was near Medford, or about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City.
Video shows Oklahoma officer saving woman’s life after heart attack
BLANCHARD, Okla. - A roadside rescue was caught on camera in Blanchard, Oklahoma early Monday morning.Tina Costello started having severe chest pains, and her husband and daughter attempted to rush her to the hospital, according to KFOR.Their high speed caught an officer’s attention, and he pulled them over.Before Blanchard police officer Jordan Jones even came to a stop, the driver, Jeff Litty, jumped out.On dashcam video, you can hear Litty saying "My wife's having a heart attack.""I immediately call for first responders," Jones said.He hurried to the truck to find the woman unresponsive."I was just in panic.
Mad meth user reports her alleged dealer to the police
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. - A mad meth buyer gave police a bizarre tip in southeast Oklahoma.Split down the middle by Highway 69, Savanna is a haven for truck drivers.
Two killed by strong tornadoes that swept across portions of southern Oklahoma
WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma -- Two people were killed Monday, May 9th by strong tornadoes that swept across portions of southern Oklahoma.An emergency manager says a man was killed when a large tornado tore through a home at Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
Search still on for five-year-old girl who vanished after tornado 69 years ago
WOODWARD, Oklahoma -- The deadliest tornado to ever hit the state of Oklahoma was 69 years ago, in April of 1947.That's when a monster from the sky roared through Woodward, Oklahoma, leaving 185 dead, more than 1,000 injured, hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed and one bizarre mystery to this day that has even the most seasoned investigators baffled.It’s the vanishing of five-year-old Joan Gay Croft of Woodward.Her cousin, Marvella Parks, was 14 that night and remembers how terrifying the killer twister was when it descended on the unsuspecting town."I was really, really scared," Marvella said. "I was crying.
12-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted by older students on bus headed home from wrestling tournament
NORMAN, Oklahoma -- An Oklahoma high school wrestling coach has been terminated, and several students have been suspended after reports of an "extremely disturbing" incident involving the Norman North High School JV wrestling team.According to KFOR, the alleged incident happened on the bus -- as the JV team was heading home from a tournament.Sources tell KFOR the incident involved a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually assaulted by several older students while on the bus.Police were contacted by school district officials, and an investigation is underway by both police and district officials.School district officials tell KFOR two students were suspended, and more are being suspended as the investigation continues.Norman Public Schools officials said in a press release obtained by KFOR: “An adjunct coach who was responsible for supervising students on the bus was immediately dismissed.
Four-year-old steps up with big delivery for officers during hours-long standoff: "They needed coffee and pizza"
YUKON, Oklahoma -- When a four-year-old Oklahoma boy saw police officers standing in the cold during a standoff, he wanted to do something about it.
"I didn’t think they would stop:" Good Samaritan speaks out after teens post video of fight to Facebook
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -- Police in Oklahoma are looking for the teens involved in a fight that went viral on Facebook this weekend.A young woman pushing a baby in stroller down a city street was attacked.When another mother stopped to help, she ended up getting attacked as well.It happened Sunday morning, December 6th -- near 44th and Bryant in Del City, Oklahoma.Video of the attack was shared more than 50,000 times before being removed from Facebook.The video shows a group approaching a young woman pushing a baby in a stroller.
Exotic animals 'on the loose' after Tiger Safari near Oklahoma City hit by tornado
TUTTLE, Okla. (WITI) — An exotic zoological park in Oklahoma was hit by a tornado on Wednesday and the owners confirmed some of the exotic animals are "on the loose," according to KFOR.The wildlife park houses leopards, lions, alligators, tigers and other exotic animals.Residents who live near the park have been asked to stay inside.An update came in from the Grady County Sheriff's Office just before 10:30 p.m.
"It hurt me that someone had to do that:" Restaurant owner leaves touching note for dumpster diver
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma (WITI) — A restaurant owner in Oklahoma recently noticed a dumpster diver had been rummaging through the trash looking for food.
USPS driver throws packages on porch, runs lap around truck, speeds off
OKLAHOMA CITY -- In the latest case of mail abuse, an Oklahoma man caught a US Postal Service worker throwing packages onto his porch, running a lap around the mail truck and speeding off.Pedro Gonzales of Oklahoma City posted this video on YouTube with a warning and explanation.
Tornado forms on live TV during Oklahoma station’s storm coverage
MOORE, Okla. -- KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan and helicopter pilot Jon Welsh were on the air as a tornado formed and touched down in Moore, Oklahoma on Wednesday.Moments after Morgan pointed to what he called a "gustnado" of debris, rotating winds from the storm started to cause electrical explosions and other destruction on screen.The tornado destroyed homes, flipped semis on their sides and tore the roof off an elementary school.
'God is with us' -- A symbol of hope found among tornado debris in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (WITI) -- As a tornado barreled through south Oklahoma City and Moore on Wednesday evening, March 25th, many residents were seeking shelter.After the storm passed, many of those residents realized the extent of the damage done to their property and neighborhoods.While damage and debris is usually a disheartening sight, some people are finding hope in a broken power pole.
"Tragedy was averted:" Dad pens open letter to teenager accused of planning ‘mass casualty event’ at school
OKLAHOMA (WITI) – An Oklahoma father’s response to a student who was planning a mass casualty event is going viral.Charles Martin’s son, Michael, is a freshman at Edmond North High School in Edmond, Oklahoma.Martin's reaction to the news of the mass casualty plot uncovered at his son’s school was a little out of the box, and it's going viral.“The first thought just goes back to what it’s like being a teenager.
Boy sends anonymous Valentine to every girl in school
OKLAHOMA (WITI) -- Not one girl was left with a lonely heart this year at Edmond Memorial High School in Edmond, Oklahoma.
"I am embarrassed and mortified:" Teacher admits to having sex with student multiple times
OKLAHOMA (WITI) -- A teacher from Oklahoma admitted to having sex with a student multiple times, including in the teacher's lounge.KFOR reports that 32-year-old Daresa Poe confessed that she had been sexually involved with a student after police received a tip that led to her.Both the student and Poe admitted to having sex in Poe's home, in the student's vehicle, and several times in the teacher's lounge.In a written confession, Poe says "I have made a horrible mistake.
FedEx loses python snake package en-route to delivery
OKLAHOMA (WITI) -- An Oklahoma woman says FedEx lost her rare python snake on one of its planes!Lesley Marshall ordered a female to breed with her pet snake, Henry.The snake was supposed to be delivered last Friday, but it wasn't.The problem is the cold-blooded reptile was quickly running out of heat, and time.When FedEx couldn't track the snake down, Marshall turned to social media -- and in a matter of hours, someone heard her cry."I've never met her, she contacted someone that she knew who works with FedEx, and she pulled some strings about an hour later I got a phone call," said Lesley Marshall, reptile enthusiast.The snake emerged from her bag and box cold, but alive!FedEx says they are investigating the incident to figure out what went wrong.
"How do you thank someone for life?" Man's cancer journey becomes a family affair
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- For more than a year, he battled cancer -- but he didn't do it alone.