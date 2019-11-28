Michigan woman charged with arson after video shows car fire exploding in her face
FRASER, Mich. -- The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that a Fraser woman has been charged with setting a car on fire after video shows her apparently filling the SUV with gasoline and then lighting it, only to have it explode in her face.Sydney Parham, 26, was arrested on arson charges after police said she set the car on fire on Wednesday.The fire department and deputies were called to the San Remo Apartments on Union Lake Road for a car fire on Wednesday around 8 a.m.Video shot from across the parking lot shows a woman, identified by deputies as Parham, filling the back seat with what looks like gasoline, reaching in to ignite it with what looks like a stick lighter, and then the fire explodes in her face, sending her backward onto the pavement next to the SUV.
Michigan convent sees 13 nuns die of coronavirus: 'It was very frightening'
LIVONIA, Mich. -- Thirteen Roman Catholic nuns from the same Michigan convent died from the coronavirus in a deadly wave that claimed 12 in just one month.
'The end of prohibition is historic:' Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — James Daly is eager to make marijuana history on Sunday, Dec. 1, when he plans to open the doors to Arbors Wellness, beckon the lengthy line outside and legally start selling recreational pot for the first time in the Midwest.“We’ve worked very hard to be prepared,” said Daly, who owns the medical dispensary that, for now, is among just six shops in Michigan — mostly in Ann Arbor — also approved to start selling for adult use in December.
'It's miserable:' Sick of winter-like spring, meteorologist's on-air rant goes viral
MICHIGAN -- Spring hasn't been the greatest so far in the Midwest, and one on-air meteorologist has been hearing about it.FOX 17's Garry Frank, fuming over his colleagues' complaints about his forecast, told his co-hosts it's hard to stay chipper for five straight hours with their less-than-positive reviews of the weather.His rant has gone viral, with nearly 200,000 views and counting on Facebook.
Michigan, Flint to replace 18,000 lead-tainted water lines by 2020
FLINT, Michigan -- Michigan and the city of Flint have agreed to replace thousands of home water lines under a sweeping deal to settle a lawsuit over lead-contaminated water in the troubled city.A court filing Monday, March 27th says Flint will replace at least 18,000 lead or galvanized-steel water lines by 2020, and the state will pick up the bill with state and federal money.
Bronson Koenig leads No. 17 Wisconsin past Michigan, 68-64
MADISON — Bronson Koenig scored 16 points, 10 in a key run that turned the game around, and No. 17 Wisconsin survived a scare from Michigan 68-64 on Tuesday night, January 17th.Michigan (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten) seemed to have Wisconsin (15-3, 4-1) on the ropes at one point in the second half.
3 killed, multiple people hurt in massive pileup involving 30 or 40 vehicles in Michigan
LANSING, Michigan -- Three people were killed and multiple people were hurt in a massive pileup east of Lansing, Michigan Thursday, December 8th.Between 30 and 40 vehicles were involved.
Man living inside giant red kettle to raise money for the Salvation Army
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan man is taking the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign to a whole new level.Greg Bock is living inside a giant red kettle until the Salvation Army in his community raises $10,000.Bock says he's not sure how long he'll be there but he's confident the community will come through.
Green Party candidate Jill Stein requests full hand recount of Michigan's presidential vote
MICHIGAN -- Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein has requested a full hand recount of Michigan's presidential vote.Stein requested the recount on Wednesday, November 30th.
1 killed, 8 wounded in gunfire at party in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Authorities say the eight people who survived being shot at a party in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids are expected to survive.One man was killed in the shootings early Sunday morning, October 9th at a party in a strip mall.
Fighting For Flint: Many remain resilient as city's water crisis evolves
FLINT, Michigan -- Estelle Holley doesn't want to leave the home she's lived in since 1975, despite the sign she's hung out front. "House for Sale, Lead Included," it reads.
7-year-old boy gets hands on keys to gun safe, shoots father dead as he slept
ALMA, Michigan -- A family in Michigan is in mourning after police say a seven-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his own father.
Bernie Sanders wins Michigan Democratic presidential primary
WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders has won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, claiming victory over Hillary Clinton in an industrial Midwest state where voters expressed concerns about trade and jobs.But despite his close win, he won't see any real gains in delegates for the night.
Tale of two cities: Large number of lead water pipes in Shorewood, none in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK/SHOREWOOD -- A tale of two cities: Lead pipes have been a growing concern since Flint, Michigan's water crisis became headline news.
"Clean Water for Flint:" National Pan-Hellenic Council announces results of donation drive
FLINT, Michigan -- Thanks to the community, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. (NPHC) Milwaukee Graduate Chapter delivered a semi-truck and a 22-foot truck filled with bottled water as part of its “Clean Water for Flint Water Collection and Donation” campaign.The Milwaukee community responded to the group’s call to action to help Flint residents during their water crisis.On Sunday, January 31st, NPHC of Milwaukee Graduate Chapter made stops at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan (Feeding America Affiliate) and directly to residents through a Flint-based church.
"We hope to make a huge impact:" Milwaukee organization sends clean water to Flint
WEST ALLIS -- Social media motivates the community for a call to action as help continues to pour in for residents of Flint, Michigan crippled by a water crisis.
Gee's Clippers hosts water donation drive to help those in Flint, Michigan
MILWAUKEE -- More help from Milwaukee for the people of Flint, Michigan amid a water crisis there.People were asked to bring cases of bottled water to Gee's Clippers on Martin Luther King Dr.
"I told him he's a good boy:" Santa praised for interaction with young boy with autism
GRANDVILLE, Michigan – A Twin Lake, Michigan, woman is shining a spotlight on the Christmas spirit of a mall Santa who took some extra time for a special boy.Naomi Johnson posted the story and picture to the RiverTown Crossings Facebook page.The boy, identified in the post as "L," talked to Santa and then went back to tell him how he has autism, and has struggled at school.Santa listened to the boy and gave him some encouragement.Santa spoke with FOX17 about his experience with the boy:
Michigan factory supervisor wins $310.5 million Powerball ticket, is in "disbelief"
LANSING, Michigan — A 50-year-old supervisor at a Michigan fiberglass factory is the winner of a $310.5 million Powerball jackpot.Julie Leach of Three Rivers says she was having a "bad night" at her third-shift job when she took a lunch break.
"Pure stupidity:" Deathly afraid of spiders, man sets gas pump on fire after spotting one
DETROIT, Michigan -- A man pumping gas attempted to kill a spider -- and ended up setting the gas pump on fire!