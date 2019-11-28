FRASER, Mich. -- The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that a Fraser woman has been charged with setting a car on fire after video shows her apparently filling the SUV with gasoline and then lighting it, only to have it explode in her face.Sydney Parham, 26, was arrested on arson charges after police said she set the car on fire on Wednesday.The fire department and deputies were called to the San Remo Apartments on Union Lake Road for a car fire on Wednesday around 8 a.m.Video shot from across the parking lot shows a woman, identified by deputies as Parham, filling the back seat with what looks like gasoline, reaching in to ignite it with what looks like a stick lighter, and then the fire explodes in her face, sending her backward onto the pavement next to the SUV.

