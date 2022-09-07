Waukesha County 'ballot curing' lawsuit hearing Wednesday

A lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission about "ballot curing" will be heard in Waukesha County court Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The lawsuit, filed by Oconomowoc resident Michael White, the Republican Party of Waukesha County and others, challenges the guidance given to local clerks as it relates to ballot curing, which involves correcting issues with absentee ballots envelopes.

Wednesday's hearing comes roughly nine weeks before the November election. The case was filed in July, court records show.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The commission's current guidance, issued in October 2016, allowed clerks to correct witness address omissions and mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

In 2021, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.