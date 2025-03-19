The Brief A Wisconsin bill would allow people in every municipality to have up to four chickens. Similar statewide bills were hatched a few years ago, but they never passed. The Wisconsin Assembly took public comment on Wednesday.



Backyard chickens could be coming to a yard near you. A Wisconsin bill would allow people in every municipality to have up to four chickens.

Big picture view:

Right now, backyard chickens are not allowed in some places, like West Allis. Other communities, like Brookfield, only allow them if you have at least three acres.

"We are just trying to be good stewards of our family finances, resources and community," said Ariana Hendreckson, who owned chickens in Outagamie County. "I believe that having chickens is a very good learning opportunity."

The backstory:

If you guessed the debate would be over easy, you’d be wrong. Similar statewide bills were hatched a few years ago, but they never passed. Now, a bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers is trying again. The Wisconsin Assembly took public comment on Wednesday.

"You as legislators have a rendezvous with destiny and have a duty to protect our rights from government overreach," said Amy Manthey, a Waukesha chicken owner.

The statewide proposal would allow residents to keep up to four chickens or quails. Municipalities could still have requirements – like obtaining a permit, notifying neighbors and keeping areas clean. The bill would also allow municipalities to ban roosters.

The other side:

For some, it could be a rude wake-up call.

"Chickens, their vet care is very costly, and they can get sick easily. There they can get lice. Bird flu is a real thing, and it can affect your chickens. Wild birds spread it," said Karen Sparpani with MADACC.

MADACC – the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission – said it takes in stray dogs and cats. And every year, roughly 50 chickens.

"It’s not fair to those animals, and it's really not fair to your government, you the taxpayers, to have to subsidize your chicken disposal," Sparapani said. "Before anyone freaks out. We absolutely send them to farms. Most of them are out in Jefferson County, where they will not be eaten."

Local perspective:

Milwaukee has allowed people to have four backyard chickens since 2011, but roosters are not allowed. People need to apply for a permit, share a coop site plan and pay a one-time fee of roughly $35. Neighbors will be notified and can object.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services told FOX6 News that 284 people have applied for permits since November 2016. Fifteen were denied.