Acting MPD chief to Wauwatosa: 1 of 3 top cop finalists

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson is urgently calling for Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to become the city's permanent top cop.

The call comes as the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission announced Thursday, June 3, Norman is one of three candidates under consideration to take over as the city's chief of police. It is a scenario Norman's supporters in Milwaukee are trying to prevent.

"I don’t want to lose him to a municipality that’s literally across the street," said Johnson, who feels Norman is the best person to lead MPD. "I think the best move for Milwaukee is for Jeff Norman to be named the permanent police chief."

Jeffrey Norman

Sources told FOX6 News on Wednesday that Norman was up for consideration to take over the Wauwatosa Police Department, meaning the city of Milwaukee has some big decisions to make in a short amount of time.

"I want to make sure we don’t lose somebody who is as talented and dedicated to Milwaukee as Jeff Norman is," Johnson said. "We’re going to be working to try to get some faster more urgent action out of the city attorney’s office and the Fire and Police Commission."

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

In addition to Norman, Milwaukee Police Capt. David Salazar and James MacGillis, the current drug intelligence officer for Wisconsin as part of the National Overdose Response Strategy, are up for consideration.

While Norman has expressed a desire to lead MPD in the past, he is now a serious contender for the Wauwatosa position – one with a clear hiring timeline.

The Wauwatosa PFC is set to meet Thursday night, having set a quick timeline over the next two weeks on their hiring process for chief of police. It is estimated their decision would come well before the 45-day deadline for Milwaukee set in May.

Wauwatosa police chief finalists James MacGillis, Jeffrey Norman and David Salazar

Morales situation ongoing

With each passing day, the idea of ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales returning at the city's top cop is becoming more of a possibility.

Two weeks ago, a judge ruled Morales was denied due process when he was demoted in August of 2020. The judge gave the city a deadline of 45 days to reach a settlement with Morales; failing to do so would give him his job back as chief of police by the first week of July.

Alfonso Morales

FOX6 reached out to Morales' legal team who said as of Thursday they have not heard anything from the city in regard to a possible settlement.

Johnson is looking for the city attorney and the Fire and Police Commission to sort out the situation – even if it requires the settlement. He said MPD needs stability – adding he and several colleagues are going to do all they can to keep him in Milwaukee.

Norman, meanwhile, may not stick around long enough to see the outcome of the judge's deadline.

