Morales reinstated chief in 45 days unless settlement reached, judge rules

A judge ruled on Wednesday, May 19 that former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales must be reinstated to the chief post in 45 days unless a settlement can be reached between his attorneys and the city.

The judge stated during a hearing on Wednesday morning, "I am ordering him reinstated. I will stay that order for 45 days if within those 45 days there is a settlement in principle."

Dale Bormann, Milwaukee Police Association President, issued the following statement:

"I think the judge made a correct ruling in this case. The department must reinstate Chief Morales or pay him. It’s very unfortunate that city attorney Tearman Spencer and/or the Fire & Police Commission made critical errors with the handling of Chief Morales. And now they must either pay him or reinstate him.

"It’s time to see what the City of Milwaukee will do."

Both Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and City Attorney Tearman Spencer say they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

Morales was unanimously demoted by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission in August. In October, Morales and his attorney filed a legal brief arguing the demotion came without a fair hearing. In November, City Attorney Tearman Spencer agreed.

Alfonso Morales

Milwaukee Inspector General Ronda Kohlheim on Wednesday, Feb. 10 released a summary of her investigation into conflicting reports from the FPC and the City Attorney's Office surrounding the commission's decision to demote Morales from chief to the rank of captain. Kohlheim wrote the FPC "failed" to follow its own rules, and did not give Milwaukee’s former top-cop due process.