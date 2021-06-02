Acting MPD chief is Wauwatosa police chief applicant

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman has applied to be Wauwatosa's top cop, sources told FOX6 News on Wednesday, June 2.

Norman said nothing on the matter, but sources said he is one of eight candidates being considered by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission. The selection process is expected to have a public forum and community input.

Norman was named MPD's acting chief on Dec. 23, 2020. He was the second acting chief, following since-retired Michael Brunson, to hold the post after the Milwaukee Police and Fired Commission voted to demote Alfonso Morales, who subsequently resigned.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

A member of the Milwaukee Police Department for more than two decades, Norman has voiced interest in formally holding the MPD chief position.

"We have a lot of priorities out there in the city," Norman told FOX6 in December. "Violent crime, reckless driving, the community engagement. Those are big priorities to me that I understand. I’ve been working on that over the 24-and-a-half years on this job, and continue to do so.

"As a current resident, as a family man who has children in this city, I'm vested in the good and welfare of this city."

Norman was among the original candidates for Milwaukee police chief during a nationwide search that followed the demotion and resignation of Morales. He was not on the list of finalists.

Statement from MPD

Acting Chief Norman appreciates the opportunity to and the challenges of leading the Milwaukee Police Department. He remains committed to enhancing public safety in the City of Milwaukee through strong partnerships with the community, our elected officials and local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Alfonso Morales

Morales situation ongoing

A lot has happened since then. The Milwaukee FPC's search for a permanent Milwaukee police chief has been suspended for months, and sources say Norman may be moving on.

The search has been subject to ongoing legal questions. Most recently, a judge ruled on May 19 that Morales has been reinstated as chief unless a settlement can be reached between his attorneys and the city within 45 days. The judge ruled Morales was denied due process when he was demoted in August 2020. Failing to reach a settlement would result in Morales getting his job back by the first week of July.

FOX6 reached out to Morales' legal representation, who said in the two weeks since that ruling, they have heard nothing from the city. They said Morales also has access to his emails again.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.