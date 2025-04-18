Waukesha serial theft case, man accused killed in Caledonia shooting
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County prosecutors dismissed charges against the man at the center of a serial theft investigation on Friday after learning the man had been killed a week before charges were even filed.
Prosecutors told FOX6 News they spent nearly a year finalizing the case against 26-year-old DaShaun Elam, which was filed on April 14. Elam was killed a week earlier, but prosecutors said they were not made aware of Elam's death until April 17.
Caledonia shooting
What they're saying:
Caledonia police said Elam was the victim of a fatal shooting on April 7. Police said the Milwaukee man was found with a gunshot wound to the head and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Surveillance video captured the crime near 7 Mile Road and E. Frontage Road. It showed people leaving the scene as a man, now identified as Elam, fell to the ground.
What you can do:
The shooting investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 Ext. 1022.
Waukesha County theft investigation
The backstory:
In May 2024, FOX6 News first reported about a Waukesha man who had 14 harmonicas stolen from his truck. Together, he said the harmonicas were worth about $1,500.
With the help of West Allis police, investigators found a car stolen on the same night as the man's harmonicas. Inside the car, police found stolen tools mixed together with seven of the man's instruments.
Dig deeper:
Nearly a year later, FOX6 learned the person who police say was responsible for the crime – Elam – was accused of stealing a lot more in Waukesha County.
Investigators said he stole nearly $7,000 worth of tools from a company’s work van. Court filings said Elam listed the tools on Facebook Marketplace under the name "Shaun Forever'Paid."
Police set up a fake Facebook account and arranged to meet Elam to buy the tools, and investigators said Elam showed up in a stolen SUV. That SUV, along with the tools and harmonicas, had all been reported stolen within a week of each other.
The company that had tools stolen told FOX6 News that they got all of those items back about a day after they were taken.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Caledonia Police Department, Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, Wisconsin Circuit Court and prior FOX6 News coverage of the shooting and theft investigations.