Waukesha harmonicas stolen; harmonica-playing officer helps crack case

A Waukesha man hopes someone will come forward with information to help find his stolen harmonicas.

Steve Horvath is feeling the blues.

"I never thought I’d see them again. The sad part is, I figured they’d end up in the trash," Horvath said.

On Memorial Day, Horvath went to his driveway near Meadowbrook and Madison to get something out of his truck.

"I opened the door and I could tell all the compartments were open," Horvath said.

Someone beat him to it.

"At first, I thought I must be crazy. Who is out there stealing harmonicas in the middle of the night?" Horvath said.

In total, Horvath said 14 stainless steel Seydel harmonicas were stolen. Together, he said they are worth about $1,500.

On Wednesday, May 29, Waukesha police called with news that blew Horvath away.

"They recovered a vehicle that had been stolen," Horvath said.

With the help of West Allis police, investigators found a car stolen the same night as Horvath's harmonicas. Inside, police found stolen tools mixed together with seven of Horvath's instruments.

"One of the West Allis guys was a harmonica player – he recognized them right away -- especially being as valuable as they were," Horvath said.

Horvath cannot believe the odds that a harmonica-playing officer helped crack the case.

As a member of two bands, Horvath is thankful investigators were able to get most of his stuff back. He wants whoever has the rest to face the music.

"Just super happy to get them back, and I’ll put them to good use at the next show," Horvath said.

Waukesha police say this is part of an organized group of criminals with ties to other crimes in the county. The suspect in this case was arrested, but has not yet been criminally charged.