Caledonia fatal shooting; man found near 7 Mile Road and Frontage Road

The Brief Police in Caledonia are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night, April 7 near Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road. Police say they were called to the area around 7 p.m. for reports of a man down. The Caledonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.



Caledonia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday night, April 7 near Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road.

Deadly shooting

What we know:

According to police, officials were dispatched to the report of a man down around 7:38 p.m.

Caledonia police and Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 26-year-old Milwaukee man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported by a Caledonia Fire Department rescue unit to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Scene near 7 Mile Road & Frontage, Racine County

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

The Caledonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 Ext. 1022 and speak to Detective Christopher Schuster.

The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Caledonia Police Department.



