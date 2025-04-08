Caledonia fatal shooting; man found near 7 Mile Road and Frontage Road
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday night, April 7 near Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road.
Deadly shooting
What we know:
According to police, officials were dispatched to the report of a man down around 7:38 p.m.
Caledonia police and Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 26-year-old Milwaukee man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported by a Caledonia Fire Department rescue unit to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Scene near 7 Mile Road & Frontage, Racine County
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
What you can do:
The Caledonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 Ext. 1022 and speak to Detective Christopher Schuster.
The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Caledonia Police Department.