Waukesha parade victim's bobblehead fundraiser for Officer Jerving

After the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, we heard stories about the first responders who went above and beyond to help injured victims. Now, one of those victims hopes a special auction can help make a difference for the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

It seems pretty obvious, but a look through Tyler Pudleiner's collection tells you two things: He loves baseball, and he's crazy about bobbleheads.

"When it comes to the Brewers, I’m kind of a walking encyclopedia," Pudleine said. "I’ve basically been collecting since before I was even born."

Six people were killed, and Pudleiner was one of dozens of people hit and injured during the 2021 parade attack. He was marching with the Waukesha South High School band. After 10 surgeries and procedures, he is still healing.

"My right leg, mainly. We can’t seem to get the swelling to go down from the incident," he said.

Peter Jerving; Tyler Pudleiner

One of the things Pudleiner remembers most about the attack is how paramedics, firefighters and police all rushed into the street to help victims. Now, he's giving back by raising money for Jerving's family.

"We’re going to try and raise $3,422 – 3422 was Officer Jerving’s badge number," said Pudleiner.

Through his "Bobbleheads Bring Us Together Project," Pudleiner is auctioning off 20 bobbleheads. Some were donated, others are from his personal collection – but the 18-year-old is not letting go of one piece to his collection. FOX6 News was with him last July when he was surprised by his idol, Craig Counsell.

"I wasn’t expecting to have him sign the jersey or whatnot," he said. "Craig signed it right on the steps here."

Tyler Pudleiner with Craig Counsell

It's these types of memories that Pudleiner hopes to create for other victims of trauma. Bobbleheads bringing people together – and bringing smiles – when they're needed most.

"The main goal is paying back the kindness that not only I received, and my family received after the Christmas parade, and all the things the first responders did that night," Pudleiner said.

Pudleiner’s fundraiser for Jerving's family runs through next week Wednesday. He has a website and Facebook page for anyone interested in helping.