UW-Milwaukee agreement with 4 regional technical colleges

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) has reached new agreements with four regional technical colleges that will guarantee admission for their graduates and make transferring credits to UWM simple.

A news release says the agreements are with Milwaukee Area Technical College, Waukesha County Technical College, Moraine Park Technical College and Gateway Technical College. All associate degree holders from the four colleges are guaranteed a seamless transfer of at least 60 credits toward a bachelor’s degree at UWM. Interested students will only need to complete a brief intent form – for free – rather than a lengthier, formal admission application.

The release says UWM has long had transfer pathways in place with many technical colleges, but these new agreements represent the most direct way for associate degree holders to work toward a UWM bachelor’s degree.

Beginning in summer 2024, students with an associate degree and at least a 2.0 grade point average from one of the participating technical colleges are guaranteed UWM admission as a bachelor’s degree-seeking student. Some UWM degree programs do have additional admissions requirements.

UWM admissions counselors will meet with interested students to create a personalized plan for their guaranteed 60 transfer credits. Because UWM requires a minimum of 120 credits for bachelor’s degrees, most incoming associate degree holders will begin their UWM journey knowing they’re already halfway to graduating. It removes any worries about potentially wasted credits from their previous college.

In fall 2023, UWM welcomed 260 new transfer students from the four institutions, and that number is expected to grow with these new agreements. And students who transfer to UWM with an associate degree are more likely to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. In Fall 2023, more than two-thirds of associate degree holders who transferred to UWM four years prior had graduated with a bachelor’s degree. It's a strong indicator of the tenacity of students with an associate degree and their growth potential within UWM's bachelor's degree programs.

Prospective students can fill out an intent form and find more information.