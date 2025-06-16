Sheboygan Falls shooting, chase into Milwaukee County; new video

The Brief 24-year-old Hennessy Drain has been charged with traffic violations following a police chase. The chase follows a shooting in Sheboygan falls, but criminal charges for that have not yet been filed. A camera on a Tesla recorded the suspect vehicle has it sped down the highway.



New video gives a closer look at a multi-county chase. Investigators say it started as a shooting in Sheboygan Falls.

FOX6 first told you about this investigation on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The chase

What we know:

Criminal charges have not yet been filed, but the 24-year-old is facing several traffic violations.

FOX6 talked with the driver of a Tesla -- who says that man nearly hit him.

"It was honestly crazy and thinking like – this is it," said Shashank Khaire, who was driving home from work on that day from Sheboygan to Illinois.

He noticed several squads with their lights on, and then his Tesla started recording.

"The first thing I noticed was the sound of tires screeching, and I was like what is happening? I looked in my rearview and I saw it was so close to me, and it just flew by my window," Khaire added.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says it was 24-year-old Hennessy Drain driving a stolen jeep.

Jeep caught on the Tesla's video camera

He's facing three traffic citations, including reckless driving-endangering safety, hit-and-run, and operating without a valid license.

Investigators say he lost control, crashed, and tried to run, before he was arrested.

"Thankfully, the suspect just narrowly missed me and the next thing I saw he just crashed into a truck," said Khaire.

Drain is currently being held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center.

That's because the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit started in Sheboygan Falls.

Police there say a 67-year-old and 39-year-old were shot multiple times.

Scene in Sheboygan Falls

Police say the shooter took off in a stolen Jeep, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office stepped in, looking for him on I-43.

Drain has not been charged with the shooting in Sheboygan Falls.

He's also not been criminally charged in Sheboygan or Ozaukee Counties.

"Maybe because of me, he put the breaks on, and he was able to slow his speed. And that could maybe be the reason he couldn’t go fast, and got caught," said Khaire.

The two people shot are expected to survive.

What's next:

The clerk in Sheboygan expects Drain to go through intake some time this week.