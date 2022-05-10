Search for Terry Jackson: Reward now $5K for info leading to arrest

article

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Terry Jackson Jr. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine. Authorities found her body on Sunday, April 24.

Racine police announced on Tuesday, May 10 that a private donor provided the extra money for the reward. It was previously at $2,000.

Authorities have so far identified and charged three women for helping Jackson hide from authorities.

Jackson is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds. He goes by the nickname of "Scooter Man" and can be identified by a distinct tattoo.

Terry Jackson

Anyone with any information on Jackson's whereabouts is urged to call Racine Police Investigator and U.S. Marshal Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or the app by using the p3 app.