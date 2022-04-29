Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Terry Jackson sought for murder; 'He's a coward'

U.S. Marshals are holding nothing back in describing 41-year-old Terry Jackson Jr.

"He’s a coward, he’s desperate, he’s running scared," the U.S. marshal on the case explained.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine. Authorities found her body on Sunday, April 24. Her family and community left in mourning; she was a mother of six.

"She has a big heart. She helped anybody," said Leonard Larry, Booker's father, who is demanding justice. "Let’s put him in jail where he belongs."

The U.S. marshal on the case said Jackson was originally wanted for attempted homicide. He said in February, Jackson tried to end Booker’s life and the life of another woman in a barbaric crime.

Terry Jackson

"He brutally tried to attack them with a hammer and tried to beat them to death," the marshal explained.

Police say Jackson fled to Texas. When he returned to Racine, he committed a second and fatal attack against Booker.

Authorities have so far identified and charged three women for helping Jackson hide from authorities.

Terry Jackson

"There’s a number of people who have assisted Terry Jackson in avoiding apprehension," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals warn anyone else caught helping Jackson hide will also face charges of harboring or aiding a felon – a crime that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison in the state of Wisconsin.

Jackson is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds. He goes by the nickname of "Scooter Man" and can be identified by a distinct tattoo.

Terry Jackson

"It takes up most of the front of his throat. It’s going to have a tribal of spider legs and scorpion legs, and in the center is block lettering," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals want to assure the public any information on Jackson’s whereabouts can be sent to the tipline: 414-297-3707 – you will remain anonymous, and your name will never show up in a police report.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward for any information that can lead to Jackson’s arrest.

