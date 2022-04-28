Brittany Booker Racine homicide; 3 charged, Terry Jackson wanted

Terry Jackson Jr., accused of shooting and killing Brittany Booker in Racine over the weekend, is still on the run. However, three women have now been charged with harboring/aiding him in two incidents.

Prosecutors said Booker, a mother of six, is one of two women who Jackson beat in the head multiple times with a hammer on Feb. 27. Police said the encounter almost killed Booker.

Nearly two months after that alleged hammer attack, police found Booker dead in her car near 13th and Villa on April 24 with multiple injuries – including a gunshot wound to the head.

Three women – Alicia Sykes, Carmelita Walker and Diamond Hood – are accused of helping and letting Jackson, who is a felon, stay at their homes.

Investigators said Sykes told them Jackson is her cousin, and he called her and asked for a ride to Texas shortly after the February incident. Police said in early March that Sykes and Walker hopped in the car, traveled from Racine to Chicago, picked up Jackson and dropped him off in Texas. Sykes told police that Jackson returned to Racine shortly after being dropped off in Texas.

Brittany Booker

Court documents state Hood and Jackson had a relationship, and Hood admitted to law enforcement that she knew Jackson assaulted Booker with a hammer. Hood also told officials she let Jackson use her SUV and stay at her home.

The documents also state Jackson used Hood's SUV in the alleged February hammer attack and the April homicide. She is charged in connection to the homicide, specifically.

Diamond Hood; Alicia Sykes; Carmelita Walker

Search for Jackson

Officials say Jackson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Police say if you see him, you should not approach him.

The Racine Police Department and the Racine County District Attorney's Office will arrest and prosecute anyone found to have aided Jackson in either of the two incidents.

Terry Jackson

Any witnesses or citizens with any information are urged to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the P3 app.

Also, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts and arrest.

