Racine homicide of Brittany Booker: $2K reward for info, suspect arrest

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of 41-year-old Terry Jackson Jr., the suspect in the homicide of Brittany Booker.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning, April 24, in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Booker, 30.

Police added this incident is believed to be related to a case that resulted in serious injuries to the victims in February in Racine for which Terry Jackson has several warrants, one for attempted homicide.

Officials say Jackson stands 5'9" tall and weighs 210 pounds. Police say if you see him, you should not approach him.

Any witnesses, or citizens with any information are urged to call Racine Police Investigator and U.S. Marshal Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

This is a developing story.