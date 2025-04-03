article

The Brief The family of Sade Robinson has filed a civil lawsuit against two Milwaukee bars. Robinson, 19, was killed and dismembered in April 2024. The lawsuit claims the bars' "negligence" caused Robinson to become "impaired, vulnerable, and unable to recognize or escape imminent danger."



The family of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered last year, has filed a lawsuit against two bars related to her death.

Family's lawsuit

What they're saying:

The civil lawsuit names Duke's on Water and Twisted Fisherman. It alleges both establishments served alcohol to Robinson, who was 19 years old, before her death.

The lawsuit claims the bars' "negligence" caused Robinson to become "impaired, vulnerable, and unable to recognize or escape imminent danger." It also alleges the bars disregarded public safety and legal compliance.

Robinson's family is seeking unspecified damages for negligence, wrongful death and emotional distress.

Maxwell Anderson

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Robinson was killed and dismembered after a first date with Maxwell Anderson, who is charged in connection with her death. Anderson is expected to go to trial in May.

Surveillance of Maxwell Anderson and Sade Robinson

Images showed Anderson and Robinson showing up at a Menomonee Valley bar and restaurant for a date. The two sat at the bar and later left together. Court filings said the two went to a Water Street bar that night – April 1, 2024. It was the last time Robinson's family and friends heard from Sade.

Remains found

Dig deeper:

On April 3, 2024, someone found a severed leg on the bluff at Warnimont Park in Cudahy. The leg was later identified as Robinson's. Additional remains turned up in three separate Milwaukee locations as well.

Additional remains "believed to be" Robinson's were found along the Lake Michigan shore in South Milwaukee on April 18, 2024.

To date, not all of Robinson's body has been found. Some of her remains have been found as far as Waukegan, Illinois.