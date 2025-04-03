Sade Robinson lawsuit, Milwaukee bars served 19-year-old alcohol
MILWAUKEE - The family of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered last year, has filed a lawsuit against two bars related to her death.
Family's lawsuit
What they're saying:
The civil lawsuit names Duke's on Water and Twisted Fisherman. It alleges both establishments served alcohol to Robinson, who was 19 years old, before her death.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The lawsuit claims the bars' "negligence" caused Robinson to become "impaired, vulnerable, and unable to recognize or escape imminent danger." It also alleges the bars disregarded public safety and legal compliance.
Robinson's family is seeking unspecified damages for negligence, wrongful death and emotional distress.
Maxwell Anderson
The backstory:
Prosecutors said Robinson was killed and dismembered after a first date with Maxwell Anderson, who is charged in connection with her death. Anderson is expected to go to trial in May.
Surveillance of Maxwell Anderson and Sade Robinson
Images showed Anderson and Robinson showing up at a Menomonee Valley bar and restaurant for a date. The two sat at the bar and later left together. Court filings said the two went to a Water Street bar that night – April 1, 2024. It was the last time Robinson's family and friends heard from Sade.
Remains found
Dig deeper:
On April 3, 2024, someone found a severed leg on the bluff at Warnimont Park in Cudahy. The leg was later identified as Robinson's. Additional remains turned up in three separate Milwaukee locations as well.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Additional remains "believed to be" Robinson's were found along the Lake Michigan shore in South Milwaukee on April 18, 2024.
To date, not all of Robinson's body has been found. Some of her remains have been found as far as Waukegan, Illinois.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Robinson family's lawsuit, which was filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. FOX6 News also referenced prior coverage of Robinson's death and disappearance, as well as the charges filed against Maxwell Anderson.