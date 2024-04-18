Sade Robinson: Body parts found, 'believed to be' 19-year-old woman's

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said human remains found Thursday morning, April 18 are "believed to be" those of Sade Robinson.

The remains were found near 5th and Marina in South Milwaukee. The sheriff's office said the body parts – which included a torso and an arm – were found along a remote stretch of Lake Michigan beach, where they are believed to have washed ashore.

The investigation into Robinson’s death is ongoing. An MCSO sonar detection boat was already scheduled to further search Lake Michigan for remains and additional evidence on Friday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We just want to find her body. We just want to have some closure, so we can have a decent funeral for her," said Key, Robinson's cousin, told FOX6 News on Tuesday.

MCSO statement: "Our thoughts and prayers and the full support of this agency remain with Robinson’s family and loved ones, as they grieve and process her tragic loss."

Maxwell Anderson charged

Maxwell, 33, Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering the 19-year-old woman after their first date. Prosecutors said GPS technology placed Robinson at Anderson’s home near 39th and Oklahoma on the night she disappeared.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. All three charges are felonies and carry a combined maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



Related article

Anderson's family issued the following statement Thursday morning – prior to the sheriff's office announcement that additional remains were found:

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devasted (sic) by her senseless death.

"To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life."