Sade Robinson balloon release at Warnimont Park; year since remains found

A balloon release was held on Tuesday, April 1 for Sade Robinson. Robinson was last seen on April 1 in Milwaukee before her body parks were recovered around Milwaukee County. Maxwell Anderson, the man accused in Robinson's death, goes to trial in May.



It has been a year since Sade Robinson was last seen in Milwaukee's Brewers Hill neighborhood. A day later, a severed leg which belonged to Robinson was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

On Tuesday, April 1, family and friends of Robinson gathered to remember Sade and release balloons. People were invited to bring pink or yellow balloons for Robinson – or any other color to represent a loved one of their own.

Days after the body part was discovered at Warnimont Park, Milwaukee police said there were three separate cases of a body part and human remains being discovered in the area of 31st and Galena.

Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing Robinson, is now scheduled to go to trial starting on May 27.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.