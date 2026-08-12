Ridglan Farms beagles: Last dogs to be released Wednesday

The Brief The last Ridglan Farms beagles will leave the Wisconsin facility on Wednesday. Ridglan Farms bred beagle puppies for use in scientific experiments for decades. Two large-scale nonprofits secured the release of the dogs earlier this year.



The last Ridglan Farms beagles will leave the Wisconsin facility on Wednesday, marking an end to a years-long animal rights campaign and legal battle.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a large-scale nonprofit that helped secure the dogs' release, said there were 155 beagles that will leave Ridglan Farms on Wednesday.

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Research and release

The backstory:

Ridglan Farms bred beagle puppies in the town of Blue Mounds for use in scientific research for more than 60 years. In 2024, former employees testified about conditions at the farm and painful "cherry eye" surgeries, routinely performed by non-veterinarians without pain relief.

In January 2025, a Dane County judge found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. However, a special prosecutor appointed to investigate decided not to file charges. Instead, he agreed to a settlement that allowed Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrendered its breeding license.

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Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy – two large-scale nonprofits – confirmed a deal to buy 1,500 dogs from the Dane County breeding facility for an undisclosed sum of money in late April. The dogs started being released on May 1.

In June, Big Dog Ranch Rescue secured a legal agreement to remove more than 400 dogs that were still inside the facility. Some were removed then, while the rest will be released in August when Ridglan Farms completes an ongoing research project. No dogs will remain once the August transfer is completed.

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Richard Van Domelen, the man in charge of Ridglan Farms, will never be able to practice veterinary medicine in Wisconsin again. The state's Veterinary Examining Board voted to permanently revoke his license for "unprofessional conduct" in late July.

The Ridglan Farms beagles headed all over Wisconsin – and the country – once they were released. A number of states have welcomed the dogs, including neighboring Minnesota and Illinois, and as far as Florida, Nevada and New York.

The backstory:

The Dane County District Attorney's Office filed a list of criminal charges against 47 people, accusing them of participating in the March "open rescue" of beagles at Ridglan Farms, in July.

Animal rights activists stormed the Wisconsin dog breeding facility on March 15. The self-described "rescuers" got away with 23 beagles at that time. Attorney Wayne Hsiung, who was previously charged, led the team that forced its way into the breeding barns – ultimately punching their way through a window to get inside.

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Hundreds of activists returned on April 18, but they failed to breach the fortified perimeter of Ridglan Farms. Law enforcement was ready to defend the facility with rubber bullets and tear gas.

Hsiung is among four people who were previously charged, bringing the total number of people charged to 51.