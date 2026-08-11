The Brief The race for Wisconsin governor is at the top of ballots across the state. Two Republicans are running in the Republican primary to take the governorship. The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries advance to the general election.



Two Republicans are in the running for Wisconsin governor as voters cast ballots in Tuesday's partisan primaries. Here's a look at who's in the race.

Dig deeper:

Andy Manske was born in Milwaukee and raised in Franklin. He works in health care, according to his campaign. He has never been elected to public office.

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U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany currently represents Wisconsin's 7th District, a seat he was elected to in a May 2020 special election. A lifelong Wisconsin resident, he previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly and Wisconsin Senate, was a Town of Little Rice supervisor and spent nearly three decades as a dam tender on the Willow Flowage.

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In May, he received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement. He also has the backing of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

For a deeper dive into where the candidates stand on key issues, find more here.

Big picture view:

On the Democratic primary ballot, there are seven names – but only four candidates whose campaigns are still active.

Joel Brennan, a Milwaukee native, previously ran Discovery World and led the Greater Milwaukee Committee. In 2018, Gov. Tony Evers tabbed Brennan to serve as Department of Administration secretary.

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David Crowley was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016, his first role as a public elected official. The Milwaukee native was then elected Milwaukee County Executive in 2020, the youngest and first Black person in the role, and is now in his second term. He has Gov. Tony Evers' endorsement.

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Francesca Hong is the daughter of Korean American immigrants and a former restaurant owner. The Democratic Socialist currently represents the Madison area in the Wisconsin Assembly. She became the first Asian American member of the Wisconsin Legislature when elected in 2020.

Kelda Roys was born in Marshfield and currently represents the Wisconsin Senate's 26th District, serving the Madison area. She was elected to one term in the Wisconsin Assembly in 2008 and was first elected to the Wisconsin Senate in 2020.

Three other candidates submitted the requisite signatures and are on the ballot – but suspended their campaigns ahead of the primary: Mandela Barnes, Sara Rodriguez and Missy Hughes.

For a deeper dive into where the candidates stand on key issues, find more here.

When is the general election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.