Ridglan Farms beagles: Big Dog Ranch Rescue secures release of remaining dogs

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The Brief Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR) has officially negotiated the permanent closure of Ridglan Farms. On June 15 and 16, a relocation of 325 dogs from Ridglan Farms to Big Dog Ranch Rescue will take place. The final 150 beagles are scheduled for release to Big Dog Ranch Rescue by early August 2026.



Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR) has negotiated an agreement for the permanent closure of Ridglan Farms and the transfer of 475 remaining beagles.

What we know:

A total of 325 dogs are scheduled to be transferred from Ridglan Farms to Big Dog Ranch Rescue on June 15–16.

While some of the beagles will be sent to partner rescues, others will head to Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s Florida and Alabama locations. All dogs will be spayed, neutered, and prepared for nationwide adoption.

The final 150 beagles are scheduled for release to Big Dog Ranch Rescue by early August 2026.

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Following the August transfer, no dogs will remain at Ridglan Farms.

This agreement completes the successful rescue and relocation of 2,110 beagles carried out on April 29.

Beagle freed from Ridglan Farms (May 1, 2026)

Statements below

What they're saying:

The following is a statement from Lauree Simmons, Founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue:

"We are very happy to announce that Big Dog Ranch Rescue has negotiated a deal with Ridglan Farms to release all of the remaining dogs to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Big Dog Ranch Rescue thanks Ridglan Farms for working with our team to coordinate the transfer of all of the remaining dogs and for its commitment to permanently closing its dog breeding, sales, research, and testing operations. As this effort comes to a close, we respectfully ask that the public refrain from further protests directed at Ridglan Farms, its owners, or its employees. Our focus now should be on supporting these dogs as they transition into their new lives. A big thanks goes out to all of our Big Dog Ranch Rescue supporters, iPaw Rescue, and the Robert and Perri Bishop Foundation, who helped make this outcome possible. Most importantly, we are excited for these dogs to begin their new lives. After spending their lives in a breeding facility, they will now have the opportunity to experience the loving homes they deserve."

The following is a statement from Ridglan Farms on the sales/donations of remaining dogs:

"Ridglan Farms recently reached an agreement to sell 325 additional dogs to Big Dog Ranch. Those animals will be transferred this week. Additionally, Ridglan Farms agreed to donate all the remaining dogs it owns to Big Dog Ranch before the end of August. These are all happy, healthy animals as demonstrated by extensive USDA inspection documentation and also the most recent DATCP inspection which occurred just a few weeks ago. DATCP officials identified no animal care issues whatsoever during their May 11th visit. We hope these dogs will continue to flourish in their new homes."

"Now that transfer plans have been finalized for the rest of Ridglan Farms’ dogs, we ask that the years-long harassment campaign targeting the research facility’s owners, staff and neighbors comes to an end. We also hope Wisconsin’s legal system will hold accountable the individuals who organized and carried out the repeated violent assaults and thefts that have recently taken place at our facility."

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