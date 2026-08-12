Wisconsin election: "Human error" delays Milwaukee count

The Brief Election night turned into election morning as the vote count in Milwaukee was delayed past 1 a.m. Officials blamed human error after audit logs were downloaded onto five memory sticks. Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson announced final vote totals following a recount.



Election night turned into election morning, as the vote count in Milwaukee was delayed until after 1 a.m. Officials blamed human error.

Vote count delayed

Dig deeper:

Results in Milwaukee County are counted at the county courthouse, where election officials did not finish tallying up the results until Wednesday morning. It all comes down to somebody pushing the wrong button, according to Milwaukee Election Commission Director Paulina Gutierrez.

Around midnight, election officials announced five of nine memory sticks delivered to the Milwaukee County Courthouse did not actually have election results on them. Instead, they had audit logs downloaded to them. Gutierrez said it was not the machines that caused the issues, but the memory sticks used to download the results. Someone pushed the wrong button.

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Officials said they had to go back to Milwaukee's central count location to re-download the results from five machines before returning to the courthouse, the county's central count location, to finish tallying up the results.

Results for Milwaukee

By the numbers:

Just after 1 a.m., Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson announced the results for Milwaukee.

Crowley finished with 65,131 votes, which is 43.04%, and Francesca Hong finished with 62,739 votes, or 41.46%, in Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

"At the end of the day, we will start the canvass tomorrow or the next day, which essentially is an audit. And we also do two extra voluntary audits. So there are plenty of checks and balances in the system to alleviate any of those concerns," Christenson said.

As a result of these issues, officials had to recount roughly 30,000 ballots. Milwaukee County encounters issues with late absentee ballot counts each election because state law prohibits processing absentee votes until polls open on Election Day. Because of the volume, and the fact that they can come in until polls close, the process takes a while.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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