Activists storm Ridglan Farms facility; Dane County sheriff responds

The Brief Hundreds of activists are attempting to storm the Ridglan Farm facility in western Dane County on Saturday, April 18. Tear gas has reportedly been deployed by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.



Hundreds of activists from across the US and Canada are once again attempting to storm Ridglan Farms in an attempt to remove nearly 2,000 beagles that remain at the breeding farm in western Dane County.

The action previously announced for Sunday started a day early, just as it did on March 15 when approximately 60 activists removed 22 beagles and sent them to undisclosed rescue homes.

This time, law enforcement was ready for the siege, repeatedly deploying tear gas and blocking the activists from getting into the breeding barns.

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The farm is still surrounded by several hundred protesters and activists who say they are determined to keep trying. There are conflicting reports of a handful of demonstrators sustaining injuries, including one seen on drone video being pulled through a gap in the fence by law enforcement. Another activist says she was shot with a rubber bullet. So far, there is no indication any beagles have been removed.

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Dane County Sheriff response

What they're saying:

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett posted a response to the ongoing incident on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Ridglan Farms response

What they're saying:

Ridglan Farms released the following statement in response:

"At approximately 9 am this morning, approximately 1,500 animal rights extremists launched a violent assault on Ridglan Farms, a biomedical research facility that conducts veterinary research benefitting pet animals. The siege is ongoing with activists attempting to repeatedly break through fences. Because this is a rapidly changing situation, here are the latest updates."

The violent assault started at 9 am, with activists attempting to breach the main gate and fence at the front of the facility.

At approximately 10 am, an activist driving a pickup truck, rammed through the front gate of Ridglan Farms and drove through the property at high speed nearly running over several police, security staff and bystanders. That person was arrested by police within Ridglan Farms property and currently remains in custody.

Activists attempted to break-in repeatedly from all sides of the research facility, driving trucks across neighboring farmland and crops.

Activists have also repeatedly tossed gas canisters over the fence at police and other security officials located inside the facility.

The backstory:

The facility in western Dane County breeds beagles for scientific experiments. The owners recently agreed to give up their breeding license by this summer to avoid animal cruelty charges.

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

In March, more than 60 activists raided Ridglan Farms and removed 22 beagles from the property.

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On Sunday, April 19, activists say they plan to send 2,000 people in to get the rest of the dogs.

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

Sheriff's video message

What they're saying:

In a video message posted on Wednesday, April 15, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he supports their First Amendment right to protest.

"But we have to draw a decisive line between peacefully protesting and disagreeing and violently breaking into a facility, damaging property and stealing private property," Sheriff Barrett said.

Sheriff Barrett is now recommending 63 people for criminal charges in connection with the March 15 break-in at Ridglan Farms. They include 62 animal rights activists accused of burglary, theft, property damage, and receiving stolen property.

The sheriff is also recommending charges of reckless driving and property damage for a man named Jerry Blizzard. He is the town constable in Blue Mounds, and has close family ties to the owners of Ridglan Farms.

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Sheriff Barrett noted in his video a web page has been created to answer FAQs (frequently asked questions) about the sheriff's office role, responsibilities, and response to the Ridglan Farms protests.