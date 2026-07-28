Ridglan Farms lead veterinarian 'permanently revoked'

The Brief The staff veterinarian in charge of Ridglan Farms will never practice veterinary medicine in Wisconsin again. The WI Veterinary Examining Board found Richard Van Domelen engaged in unprofessional conduct by delegating hundreds of surgical procedures to non-veterinarians. Van Domelen agreed to no longer contest the charges in May 2026, but the VEB did not vote to revoke his license until now.



The man in charge of Ridglan Farms will never be able to practice veterinary medicine again. At least, not in Wisconsin.

The state's Veterinary Examining Board voted Tuesday, July 28, to permanently revoke Richard Van Domelen's license for "unprofessional conduct."

License revoked

What we know:

As she quickly skimmed the newly released 28-page report, Amy Van Aartsen was a mix of smiles and tears.

"This makes me so happy," Van Aartsen said. "I think we’ve all waited for this day for such a long time."

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The co-founder of The Marty Project is talking about the Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board's Final Order in the disciplinary case against Van Domelen.

He is the facility manager and lead veterinarian at Ridglan Farms, which has bred beagles for scientific research since 1966. For the past two years, state regulators have been investigating claims that Van Domelen delegated hundreds of eye surgeries, vocal cord removals and dental extractions to non-veterinarians, many of whom failed to use proper anesthesia.

"Dental extractions without anesthesia," said FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn.

"I can’t fathom," Van Aartsen said.

One former employee told state investigators she'd only give ketamine to the dogs that were squirmy.

"These poor pups were subject to such cruelty," Van Aartsen said.

Van Aartsen advocates for alternatives to animal testing in pharmaceutical research. But she says this is about something more.

"This is not about animal research at all. This is about animal cruelty," Van Aartsen said.

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Nearly 2,000 Ridglan beagles have already been released to rescue organizations, and Ridglan Farms has surrendered its state and federal breeding licenses. It was in May that Van Domelen agreed to voluntarily surrender his license, but that was not made public until Tuesday, when the Veterinary Examining Board accepted the surrender and permanently revoked his license.

Up next, the last beagles are expected to come out of Ridglan Farms sometime in August.

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bryan Polcyn and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.