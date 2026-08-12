The Brief The 2026 Wisconsin August primary election results are in. David Crowley won Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor. Tom Tiffany won Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor. Below are the takeaways from Tuesday's election.



The 2026 Wisconsin August primary election results are in. David Crowley narrowly won the Democratic primary for governor, Tom Tiffany ran away with the Republican nomination and several other races made headlines. Here's a look at some of the key takeaways.

LIVE RESULTS: 2026 Wisconsin primary election, August races

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Big picture view:

David Crowley won Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor, according to The Associated Press, narrowly defeating Francesca Hong. Joel Brennan and Kelda Roys trailed far behind.

David Crowley was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016, his first role as a public elected official. The Milwaukee native was then elected Milwaukee County Executive in 2020, the youngest and first Black person in the role, and is now in his second term. He has Gov. Tony Evers' endorsement.

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Big picture view:

Tom Tiffany won Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor on Tuesday night, defeating Andy Manske.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany currently represents Wisconsin's 7th District, a seat he was elected to in a May 2020 special election. A lifelong Wisconsin resident, he previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly and Wisconsin Senate, was a Town of Little Rice supervisor and spent nearly three decades as a dam tender on the Willow Flowage.

In May, he received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement. He also has the backing of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

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What we know:

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson and Milwaukee Election Commissioner Paulina Gutierrez announced a delay in the processing of Milwaukee's results late Tuesday night.

Officials said audit logs, not results, were downloaded to five of nine memory sticks. The results were still available, but the "human error" with the files meant staff had to go back to Milwaukee Central County, download the results and bring them back to the county courthouse to be added to the county's totals.

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Local perspective:

Nick Ollinger won Waukesha County’s Republican primary for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating John Gscheidmeier. With no Democrat in the race, the winner of Tuesday's Republican primary takes the job.

Nick Ollinger has worked for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department for 13 years and is currently the captain of the Detective Bureau. He is a lifelong Waukesha County resident.

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Local perspective:

Cary Madrigal won Racine County’s Republican primary for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating Henry Perez to advance to November’s general election. Don Vandervest ran without opposition in the Democratic primary.

Madrigal has worked in the Racine County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. She has been sheriff's captain for the past six years.

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Local perspective:

Town of Delafield voters on Tuesday approved a referendum that will fund Lake Country Fire & Rescue services through 2030. Voters were asked if the town should fund an additional $450,000 a year, through 2030, for Lake Country Fire & Rescue services.

Statement from the Town of Delafield Town Chairman:

"Town of Delafield voters made a decisive investment in the future of Fire and EMS protection in our community. The referendum passed with 66.2% support—1,622 votes in favor and 829 opposed.



"This result reflects our residents’ strong commitment to maintaining dependable emergency services. Passage of the referendum will help Lake Country Fire & Rescue strengthen frontline staffing, reduce reliance on mandatory overtime, and ensure highly trained firefighter-paramedics remain available when our residents need them most.



"I am grateful to everyone who took the time to learn about the issue, ask thoughtful questions, and cast a ballot. I also want to thank our firefighters, paramedics, election workers, Town staff, and residents who helped inform the community throughout this process.



"The voters have placed their trust in us, and we have a responsibility to use these resources carefully, transparently, and exactly as promised. This vote will help protect the reliable emergency response our community depends upon—today and for years to come."

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