Ridglan Farms beagles: Dogs released Friday the first of hundreds

The Brief The first van loads of beagles left Wisconsin's Ridglan Farms on Friday. Rescue organizations struck a deal to pay for the release of 1,500 dogs. It will take at least 10 days to transport all the beagles to rescues and shelters.



The first van loads of beagles left Ridglan Farms on Friday, the first of at least 10 days of transporting hundreds of dogs to rescues and shelters across the country.

Beagles freed

What we know:

FOX6 Investigators got a first look at the newly-freed beagles in Marshall, Wisconsin.

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After years of effort, it was an emotional time for activists as the beagles touched grass for the first time and explored a world they had never before experienced.

The beagles were screened by veterinarians, received vaccinations and were given Benadryl, to ensure they don't have reactions to those vaccinations.

Three hundred dogs were removed from Ridglan Farms on Friday. Hundreds more will be released in the coming days.

Ridglan Farms

The backstory:

For more than 60 years, Ridglan Farms bred beagle puppies in the town of Blue Mounds for use in scientific research. In 2024, former employees testified about the conditions at the farm as well as painful "cherry eye" surgeries performed routinely by non-veterinarians without pain relief.

In January 2025, a Dane County judge found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. However, a special prosecutor appointed to investigate elected not to file charges. Instead, he agreed to a settlement that allows Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrenders its breeding license by July 1, 2026.

The backstory:

On Thursday, Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy – two large-scale nonprofits – confirmed a deal to buy 1,500 dogs from the Dane County breeding facility for an undisclosed sum of money.

Lauree Simmons, Big Rog Ranch Rescue's executive director, acknowledged 1,500 dogs is most of Ridglan Farms' inventory, but not all of it. According to the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate, approximately 2,200 dogs are caged at the facility.

Advocates said they are not giving up on the hundreds of others left behind at Ridglan Farms. For now, the rescue groups are focused on the dogs now destined for a second chance.

The Dane County Humane Society is preparing to take in about 500 of the rescued dogs, with 150 expected to go to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee.

Interested in fostering, adopting?

What you can do:

Information on how to fill out an application for fostering or adoption of a beagle can be found on the Big Dog Ranch Rescue website and through the Dane County Humane Society.

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