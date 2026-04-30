Ridglan Farms beagles: Rescue groups pays for release of 1,500 dogs

The Brief Two rescue organizations will pay a "confidential" sum to Ridglan Farms for the release of 1,500 beagles from the breeding facility. Big Dog Ranch Rescue, which has ties to the Trump family, will take 1,500 dogs. For more than 60 years, Ridglan Farms bred beagles for use in scientific research.



Two organizations, including a Florida-based dog rescue with ties to the Trump family, paid a "confidential" sum to Ridglan Farms for the release of 1,500 beagles from the breeding facility.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Ridglan Farms previously said it agreed to sell a "substantial majority" of its dogs to rescues.

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Lauree Simmons, the executive director of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, spoke exclusively with FOX6 Investigators before a Thursday news conference with the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action.

Simmons said 1,000 of the dogs will go to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, while the other 500 will go to another organization. Those dogs will start moving out of Ridglan Farms on Friday.

Simmons also said she's aware that there will be remaining dogs at the Blue Mounds, Wisconsin facility. It's not clear what will happen to the remaining dogs.

Dig deeper:

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, posted an Instagram video earlier this month in which she said the two rescue organizations had offered $1 million for the release of the Ridglan Farms beagles. Lara Trump is a Big Dog Ranch Rescue board member.

Simmons would not disclose how much money was given to Ridglan Farms in exchange for the beagles' release.

Beagles for scientific research

The backstory:

For more than 60 years, Ridglan Farms has bred beagle puppies in the town of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, for use in scientific research. In 2024, former employees testified about the conditions at the farm as well as painful "cherry eye" surgeries performed routinely by non-veterinarians without pain relief.

In January 2025, a Dane County judge found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. However, a special prosecutor appointed to investigate elected not to file charges. Instead, he agreed to a settlement that allows Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrenders its breeding license by July 1, 2026.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.