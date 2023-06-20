Republican presidential primary debate; FOX moderators announced

FOX News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the first Republican presidential primary debate – scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee – the network announced Tuesday.

The debate, held at Fiserv Forum, is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast exclusively on FOX News platforms.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the criteria to qualify for the first debate earlier this month. Candidates will need to reach 1% in national polling, while also gaining donations from at least 40,000 people and pledging to support the eventual Republican nominee.

A national Marquette University Law School poll in May found 46% of Republicans favor Donald Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was well behind Trump with 25%. Then, the rest of the possible Republican field were in the single digits.

The August debate will come 11 months before Republicans huddle inside Fiserv Forum, which will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. Hosting the debate and convention in Milwaukee will again highlight the important role Wisconsin plays in determining who wins the White House; Trump won it in 2016, and Joe Biden flipped it in 2020.

Milwaukee hosted a Republican presidential primary debate back in 2015, broadcast on the Fox Business Network.