Milwaukee Republican presidential primary debate; RNC sets August date

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Friday, June 2 the first Republican presidential primary debate will take place on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. A news release says if enough candidates qualify to make it necessary, there will be a second debate on Aug. 24.

Milwaukee hosted a Republican debate in 2015. But who will make the stage this time? RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the criteria to qualify for the debate are as follows: candidate status; polling; fundraising; and candidate pledging.

Candidate Status

Be eligible to run (natural born U.S. citizen, resident for 14+ years, 35 years or older).

Have declared his or her candidacy.

Have an active FEC Form 2 (Statement of Candidacy) filed with the FEC in which they identify as a candidate for the Republican nomination.

Have an active FEC Form 1 (Statement of Organization) filed with the FEC designating the candidate’s principal campaign committee.

Polling

Poll at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate "carve out" states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC. For a poll to be recognized, it must:

Survey at least 800 registered likely Republican voters through a mix of live calls, integrated voice response, online panels, and/or text messages.

Not overly weight responses of any individual cohort beyond the margin of the error of the poll.

Ask the question on presidential preference prior to any question, which may allow potential bias.

Not be a conducted by a polling company affiliated with a candidate or candidate committee.

Meet this polling requirement no later than 48 hours prior to the first scheduled debate, and must be conducted on or after July 1, 2023.

Fundraising

Have a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to candidate’s principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20+ states and/or territories.

Present this evidence to the RNC no later than 48 hours prior to the first scheduled debate.

Candidate Pledge

Have signed a pledge agreeing not to participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate for the remainder of the election cycle.

Have signed a pledge agreeing to support the eventual party nominee.

Have signed RNC data-sharing agreement.

Present signed pledges and agreements to the RNC no later than 48 hours prior to the first scheduled debate.

To participate in the August debate, candidates must meet all criteria listed in the four groups above. Qualified candidates will be placed on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center. Criteria for future debates may include higher thresholds for polling and fundraising.

Current polls

A national Marquette University Law School poll found last month that 46% of Republicans favor Donald Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was well behind Trump with 25%. Then, the rest of the possible Republican field were in the single digits.

Fiserv Forum will host the 2024 Republican convention.