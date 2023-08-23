Republican debate in Milwaukee; candidates make pitches to voters

The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign is in the books from Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum Wednesday night, Aug. 23.

Eight candidates vying to be the GOP nominee in the race for the White House took the stage. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel kicked things off before the candidates, arranged on the stage in order of where they're polling, answered questions.

The first question went to the front-runner: Florida Gov. Ron DeStanis. He took that moment to go after President Joe Biden, saying America needs the president to go back into the basement.

A lot of jabs through the debate's first hour were directed at Vivek Ramaswamy, polling second in the race. The 37-year-old entrepreneur had several back-and-forths with former Vice President Mike Pence in particular. Pence called Ramaswamy inexperienced and unaware of the job of the president.

There were some questions earlier in the day about whether North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum would take the stage; he tore his Achilles tendon playing basketball with his staff.

"So many Americans make so many sacrifices. Think of law enforcement, think of military. What they do for all of us," he said. "If you're going to lead this country, you ought to be able to stand on one leg for two hours. It’s not ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ I mean, come on. I’d have to scratch if it was that."

Amid the fireworks there was substance as well. The moderators touched on – and the candidates debated – the economy, China, abortion, violence and energy.

Democrats counter

"Extreme," "divisive" and "chaotic" are just a few words Democrats used Wednesday to describe the Republican presidential debate.

The co-chair of the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign said he's glad the eight Republicans will be on a national stage, saying each are "ultra MAGA" and against what the majority of voters want.

"I don’t know if it’s going to be a debate or more like a circus," said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. "They want to erase our history and teach our children that slaves benefited from slavery."

Hours before the Republican debate, Democrats raised red flags about the candidates taking the stage. With a backdrop of Milwaukee's skyline behind them, there was little focus on the city itself. Instead, state party leaders took a broader approach.

"In the state of Wisconsin, Democrats and Democratic-supported candidates have won 15 of the last 18 statewide elections," said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway warned voters what could happen to abortion rights if any of the Republican candidates receive the party's nomination.

"DeSantis signed extreme legislation in Florida that bans abortion before many women even know that they are pregnant," Rhodes-Conway said.

"We have Vivek Ramaswamy, who is so desperate to be Donald Trump 2.0 that he’s running around spreading conspiracy theories about 9/11 and threatening to change the voting age from 18 to 25," said Harrison.

Cedric Richmond, the Biden-Harris campaign's co-chair, touted the current administration's results.

"While Donald Trump had the worst jobs record since Herbert Hoover, President Biden has helped create 13.5 million jobs. The most ever created in two-and-a-half years," said Richmond.

The DNC purchased billboards throughout Milwaukee showing voters the contrast between President Biden and Republicans. Within one mile of Wednesday’s debate, the campaign’s "meme-like" billboards looked to make an impact as the race for the White House heats up:

"We are just getting started," Rhodes-Conway said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was not among Wednesday's speakers. A spokesperson said the mayor met with Harrison earlier in the week and had commitments that made it impossible for him to attend.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler



"Tonight, the GOP’s clown car of candidates leapfrogged each other to the MAGA fringe. Apparently none of them got the memo that, here in Wisconsin, MAGA extremism falls flat. Wisconsin voters have rejected Donald Trump and the MAGA GOP’s extreme agenda time and again: in 2018, 2020, 2022, and once again this spring. Wisconsinites do not want to go backwards to MAGA extremism, and they do not want a future in which their freedoms are ripped away—they want to move forward. That's our state's motto, and that's what President Biden and Vice President Harris represent."

A Better Wisconsin Together Executive Director Chris Walloch

"While MAGA-faction leader Donald Trump was noticeably absent tonight, the GOP politicians who did take the stage certainly followed his lead, making it crystal clear just how out of touch they are with the needs and concerns of everyday Wisconsinites. The candidates spewed dangerous rhetoric and policy positions that do not represent our collective values or vision for Wisconsin.

"Wisconsinites are united in our support for policies like safe and legal abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental protections, and more - but rather than outline how they would address our shared concerns, the Republicans vying for president instead endorsed harmful policies and behaviors that go directly against our shared vision for the Badger State and beyond.

"Meanwhile, we know firsthand the good that comes to our communities when the progressive vision prevails.

"Instead of giving empty answers meant to distract and divide, the Biden Administration and other progressives are listening to our concerns and delivering tangible solutions, like committing to restoring abortion rights, protecting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and passing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law - which continue to create jobs, lower costs, protect the environment, and give us the tools we need to build a good life.

"Our state has a long history of standing together to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us, and leading with what unites us. The divisive policy discourse displayed by GOP politicians tonight has no home here in Wisconsin."

Associated Press contributed to this report.