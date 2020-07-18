Walmart shopper in Florida charged with pulling gun during mask dispute

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida man is facing felony charges for pointing a gun at another Walmart shopper who had told him to wear a mask, officials said Thursday, July 23.Vincent Scavetta, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm after surrendering Wednesday to Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies.

Bystanders makes sure baby sea turtle makes it safely to the water on Florida beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A baby sea turtle made the long trek from its nest to the water -- and bystanders watched closely to make sure the little one made the trip safely.Amber Senna posted video to her Instagram page on Monday morning, showing the tiny reptile as it made its way from the sand to the water's edge on Atlantic Beach, near Jacksonville.She tracked the tiny turtle along the sand, only pulling back once the baby got swept away by the ocean."He might live longer than all of us," she wrote in the caption. "Good luck lil dude."Senna says Atlantic Beach has a "sea turtle patrol" that makes sure no humans or other animals interfere with sea turtle hatchlings as they make their way to the ocean.According to Florida's state parks website, sea turtle nesting season generally lasts from March through October.

Florida man arrested after 'homemade' videos showed him sexually abusing children, officials say

FORT MEADE, Fla. -- Polk County detectives arrested a 36-year-old man from Fort Meade for engaging in sexual activities with children and possession child pornography, they said.Detectives said the investigation into Steven Lacy DeVane started in May after the Fort Myers Police Department notified them of a tip they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Alligator found tangled in soccer net at Florida middle school

BRADENTON, Fla. - An alligator had to be rescued after becoming tangled in a soccer net at Braden River Middle School Wednesday.Justin Matthews, of Matthews Wildlife Rescue, was called to help remove the reptile, which had become totally wrapped in the net.Matthews said the alligator was 7 feet long.“It was strange.

Disney World bans guests from eating and drinking while walking

ORLANDO -- Eating and drinking while walking around Walt Disney World is no longer permitted in the age of the novel coronavirus.The theme park is prohibiting visitors from consuming food and beverages while roaming around its Florida location in an effort to ensure masks are worn at all times.Under the new rule, guests are still allowed to remove their masks while eating or drinking, but cannot be on the move and must socially distance from others, according to the park's website, which was first reported by Disney blogs like Mickey Blog and Walt Disney News Today.“Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and cast members.

Family rescues sea turtle tangled in crab trap rope in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. -- Lindsey Fish was fishing with her husband and son on the Tampa side of the Tampa Bay fishing channel on Friday when they saw a sea turtle struggling for air.Fish said its front and back flippers on one side were tangled in a crab trap rope, which made it difficult for the turtle to get a good breath.Fish called the FWC Wildlife Alert phone number, but said they told her they weren’t sure when they’d be able to get someone out to help the turtle, so her husband jumped into the water.Once he was able to get close enough to the worn-out turtle to be able to grab the crab trap line, he and brought it back to the boat.They were able to pull the crab trap onto the boat and unravel the rope from the turtle's legs.Once free, the turtle swam off.Fish said they took video and photos and sent them to the FWC, so they could complete a report on the turtle rescue.

Florida sheriff: 3 best friends beaten, fatally shot as they met up to go fishing Friday night

FROSTPROOF, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person(s) who killed three men Friday night, July 17 in Frostproof, Florida.According to PCSO, Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30 and Brandon Rollins, 27 were beaten and shot as they met up to go fishing around 10 p.m. on Lake Streety near US 27.Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Tillman showed up to the lake first and was killed.