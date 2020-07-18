Planet Fitness will require face masks inside gyms starting in August
Planet Fitness will require all patrons at its gyms to wear a face mask at all times starting Aug. 1.
Florida man arrested for allegedly using $3.9M in COVID-19 small business aid money to buy Lamborghini
MIAMI -- A Florida man was arrested on July 27 after federal authorities say he used $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to purchase a Lamborghini sports car for himself.
South Florida police officer dies from complications related to COVID-19, chief says
LAUDERHILL, Fla. - The Lauderhill Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, after one of their fellow officers died after a battle with the coronavirus.On Sunday, the agency said Officer Corey Pendergrass died from complications related to COVID-19.
9-year-old Florida girl becomes youngest to die from coronavirus in the state, report says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl in Putnam County, Florida has died from novel coronavirus, making her the youngest in the state to pass away from the virus.The Florida Department of Health reported 139 deaths in the state on Wednesday, July 22, including the 9-year-old.
Walmart shopper in Florida charged with pulling gun during mask dispute
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida man is facing felony charges for pointing a gun at another Walmart shopper who had told him to wear a mask, officials said Thursday, July 23.Vincent Scavetta, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm after surrendering Wednesday to Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies.
'Keep ur eyes on Fla news:' Florida man arrested for allegedly making online threats to shoot protesters
TAMPA, Fla. -- Deputies have arrested Alex Bancroft, 30, of Hillsborough County, for allegedly making online threats to shoot protesters.According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, they received information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that he allegedly threatened to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters in a post he made on Facebook on July 24.
Bystanders makes sure baby sea turtle makes it safely to the water on Florida beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A baby sea turtle made the long trek from its nest to the water -- and bystanders watched closely to make sure the little one made the trip safely.Amber Senna posted video to her Instagram page on Monday morning, showing the tiny reptile as it made its way from the sand to the water's edge on Atlantic Beach, near Jacksonville.She tracked the tiny turtle along the sand, only pulling back once the baby got swept away by the ocean."He might live longer than all of us," she wrote in the caption. "Good luck lil dude."Senna says Atlantic Beach has a "sea turtle patrol" that makes sure no humans or other animals interfere with sea turtle hatchlings as they make their way to the ocean.According to Florida's state parks website, sea turtle nesting season generally lasts from March through October.
Florida man arrested after 'homemade' videos showed him sexually abusing children, officials say
FORT MEADE, Fla. -- Polk County detectives arrested a 36-year-old man from Fort Meade for engaging in sexual activities with children and possession child pornography, they said.Detectives said the investigation into Steven Lacy DeVane started in May after the Fort Myers Police Department notified them of a tip they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Mississippi deputy dies after saving 10-year-old son at Florida beach
A deputy sheriff from Mississippi has died after saving his 10-year-old son from a rip current off a beach in Florida.
Pres. Trump calls off RNC in Florida, citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus; North Carolina events still on
President Donald Trump announced Thursday, July 23 that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.
173 new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Florida's largest daily increase; over 10K cases added
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 10,249 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state.
Alligator found tangled in soccer net at Florida middle school
BRADENTON, Fla. - An alligator had to be rescued after becoming tangled in a soccer net at Braden River Middle School Wednesday.Justin Matthews, of Matthews Wildlife Rescue, was called to help remove the reptile, which had become totally wrapped in the net.Matthews said the alligator was 7 feet long.“It was strange.
'Pure evil in the flesh:' Well-known felon 'massacres' 3 fishing buddies in Florida, sheriff says
FROSTPROOF, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man with 230 felony charges to his name is behind bars and accused of brutally murdering three fishing friends in Frostproof, the sheriff announced Wednesday.
Florida senior citizen calls 911 when refrigerator breaks down; deputies deliver new fridge
STUART, Fla. - Down in South Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office received an unusual 911 call, that turned into an act of kindness among law enforcement officers.Cheryl Jensen dialed 911 saying her refrigerator stopped working and she was worried her food will spoil.
Florida to investigate alleged COVID test result mix-ups
How does someone test positive for coronavirus if they have never been tested? Reports of this happening have been pouring into FOX 35 News since we began investigating COVID-19 data.
$30K reward offered for information in murder of 3 fishing buddies in Florida
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with several agencies to offer a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who killed three men fishing in Frostproof, Florida Friday evening, July 17.
Disney World bans guests from eating and drinking while walking
ORLANDO -- Eating and drinking while walking around Walt Disney World is no longer permitted in the age of the novel coronavirus.The theme park is prohibiting visitors from consuming food and beverages while roaming around its Florida location in an effort to ensure masks are worn at all times.Under the new rule, guests are still allowed to remove their masks while eating or drinking, but cannot be on the move and must socially distance from others, according to the park's website, which was first reported by Disney blogs like Mickey Blog and Walt Disney News Today.“Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and cast members.
Family rescues sea turtle tangled in crab trap rope in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. -- Lindsey Fish was fishing with her husband and son on the Tampa side of the Tampa Bay fishing channel on Friday when they saw a sea turtle struggling for air.Fish said its front and back flippers on one side were tangled in a crab trap rope, which made it difficult for the turtle to get a good breath.Fish called the FWC Wildlife Alert phone number, but said they told her they weren’t sure when they’d be able to get someone out to help the turtle, so her husband jumped into the water.Once he was able to get close enough to the worn-out turtle to be able to grab the crab trap line, he and brought it back to the boat.They were able to pull the crab trap onto the boat and unravel the rope from the turtle's legs.Once free, the turtle swam off.Fish said they took video and photos and sent them to the FWC, so they could complete a report on the turtle rescue.
Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus reveals he, wife tested positive for COVID-19 in March
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday, July 19 that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus back in March when the pandemic first swept across the United States.
Florida sheriff: 3 best friends beaten, fatally shot as they met up to go fishing Friday night
FROSTPROOF, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person(s) who killed three men Friday night, July 17 in Frostproof, Florida.According to PCSO, Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30 and Brandon Rollins, 27 were beaten and shot as they met up to go fishing around 10 p.m. on Lake Streety near US 27.Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Tillman showed up to the lake first and was killed.