Kenosha County pursuit, Milwaukee man sought

Authorities in Kenosha County are looking for a man who they said fled police and prompted a Pleasant Prairie manhunt Friday night.

In a Facebook post, police said they are looking for Million Harper of Milwaukee. Authorities set up a perimeter and searched the area near 94th Avenue and County Highway C, but it is believed he escaped that perimeter before it was set up.

Earlier in the evening, authorities urged residents in the area to lock their doors and stay inside as they searched for Harper. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said K-9s and drones were being used to search for the man, but he was not found.

Police described Harper as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds wearing a brown hat, black hoodie and blue jeans.

Officers and deputies will actively patrol the area throughout Friday night looking for Harper. Anyone who sees someone matching that description is encouraged to call 911.