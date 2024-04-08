Expand / Collapse search

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Milwaukee area Sendik's stores

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 8, 2024 12:02pm CDT
Drivers Ann and Jimmy in front of the Wienermobile

MILWAUKEE - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Milwaukee area!

Drivers Ann Kerr (Angus Ann) and Jimmy Creamer (Jumbo Dog Jimmy) are "hauling buns" with several stops planned at area Sendik's stores.

They will be in the area from April 12th to April 15th, and we are looking forward to having "buns of fun!"

At the events, they will be handing out "Wienermobilia," including the iconic Wiener Whistle (while supplies last).

For more information on the Wienermobile, click here.

Planned stops:

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sendik's Greenfield
7901 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
Sendik's Franklin
5200 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sendik's New Berlin
3600 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sendik's Meadowbrook
701 Meadowbrook Rd, Waukesha, WI 53188

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sendik's Hartland
600 Hartbrook Dr, Hartland, WI 53029

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sendik's Grafton
2195 1st Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sendik's Germantown
N112W15800 Mequon Rd, Germantown, WI 53022