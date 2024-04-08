Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Milwaukee area Sendik's stores
MILWAUKEE - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Milwaukee area!
Drivers Ann Kerr (Angus Ann) and Jimmy Creamer (Jumbo Dog Jimmy) are "hauling buns" with several stops planned at area Sendik's stores.
They will be in the area from April 12th to April 15th, and we are looking forward to having "buns of fun!"
At the events, they will be handing out "Wienermobilia," including the iconic Wiener Whistle (while supplies last).
Planned stops:
Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sendik's Greenfield
7901 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220
Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sendik's Franklin
5200 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132
Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sendik's New Berlin
3600 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151
Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sendik's Meadowbrook
701 Meadowbrook Rd, Waukesha, WI 53188
Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sendik's Hartland
600 Hartbrook Dr, Hartland, WI 53029
Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sendik's Grafton
2195 1st Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024
Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sendik's Germantown
N112W15800 Mequon Rd, Germantown, WI 53022