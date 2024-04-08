Oscar Mayer Wienermobile headed to Milwaukee area Sendik's stores

article

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Milwaukee area!

Drivers Ann Kerr (Angus Ann) and Jimmy Creamer (Jumbo Dog Jimmy) are "hauling buns" with several stops planned at area Sendik's stores.

They will be in the area from April 12th to April 15th, and we are looking forward to having "buns of fun!"

At the events, they will be handing out "Wienermobilia," including the iconic Wiener Whistle (while supplies last).

Planned stops:

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sendik's Greenfield

7901 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220



Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sendik's Franklin

5200 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132



Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sendik's New Berlin

3600 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151



Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sendik's Meadowbrook

701 Meadowbrook Rd, Waukesha, WI 53188



Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sendik's Hartland

600 Hartbrook Dr, Hartland, WI 53029



Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sendik's Grafton

2195 1st Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024



Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sendik's Germantown

N112W15800 Mequon Rd, Germantown, WI 53022