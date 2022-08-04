Opening Day at Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is here! The Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4 – 14.

With hundreds of vendor locations, there are more than a thousand food and beverage options to choose from at the Wisconsin State Fair. This year, over 80 of those options are brand new. From the Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick to the Gummy Bear Brat, there is something for everyone on this list.

Search for food and beverage items at Wisconsin State Fair with ease using the Food Finder tool on WiStateFair.com.

CLICK HERE to see the 2022 State Fair Main Stage lineup.

SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS AND POLICIES

The safety and security of Fairgoers remains a priority at Wisconsin State Fair. Wisconsin State Fair officials are introducing several additions and enhancements to existing protocols. These include the addition of vehicle barriers and a new bag policy as well as updates to the carry-in policy for the annual State Fair.

The addition of MVB3x vehicle barriers is one of the new safety enhancements that State Fair staff has put in place to aid in defining pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate and entrance configurations have also been updated to increase safety between pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Additionally, this new layout allows for a better flow as Fairgoers enter and exit, delineating Fairgoers who have pre-purchased tickets from those who still need to purchase tickets. While visiting the State Fair, all bags must be 9"x10"x12" or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags as well as bags holding carry-in items for infants and other medical reasons. As always, all bags are subject to inspection.

Following bag inspections, Fairgoers will walk through magnetometer metal detectors that will be in place at every Fair Park entrance. To make the Fairgoer entry experience quicker and more efficient, Wisconsin State Fair has outlined what is permitted and not permitted to bring along to the State Fair. Fairgoers are encouraged to leave unnecessary items at home. The full detailed list can be found here.

For details on hours that the State Fair is open, check out the Hours of Operation page.