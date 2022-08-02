Wisconsin State Fair 2022 Sporkies winner: Peño Pretzel Popper Brat

article

The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2 the winner of the 2022 Sporkies competition. And the top prize goes to the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat, presented by Gertrude's Pretzels.

This Sporkie champion starts with a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst that is wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, topped with coarse pretzel salt, and fresh cut jalapeños. The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is baked and brushed with butter, then drizzled with white cheddar sauce, and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.

Second place went to the Sconnie Slugger, presented by the Miller Lite Sports Bar and Grill. Highlighting the great state of Wisconsin, The Sconnie Slugger combines a locally made beer brat and cheese curds and then dipped in Cruller cornmeal batter. This play on a corn dog is deep-fried and topped with "dijonaise" and German sweet & sour cabbage.

The Sconnie Slugger

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Brandy Old Fashioned S'more on a Stick earned the third place award. It is described as fluffy brandy old fashioned infused cream is sandwiched between two graham crackers, covered in milk chocolate, and drizzled with white chocolate. The Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick is topped with the traditional old fashioned garnishes of fried orange and dried cherry.

Brandy Old Fashioned S'more on a Stick

Rest of the finalists

Black Bean Burrito Balls – Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden

A mixture of black beans, sweet corn, a plethora of cheeses, and spices combined into bite-sized spheres and breaded with a combination of spicy cheese curls and nacho cheese chips. Then, into the deep fryer the Black Bean Burrito Balls go! Served with zesty chile lime sauce.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub’s Two Brothers nitro coffee goes to the next level when mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused cereal milk. Add a cereal crust rimmed cup and top with delicious whipped cream to top off this delectable Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick – Bud Pavilion

Wanting something spicy, fun, and of course, on-a-stick, the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick was born. This deep-fried chicken skewer is breaded with a special seasoning blend and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and sprinkled with top-secret seasoning.

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos – Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos are completely deep-fried with pickles sandwiched together with cream cheese and freshly battered white cheddar cheese curds. Deep-fried to get that classic Richie’s crispy taco shell. They are topped with raspberry chipotle sauce and fresh greens.

Surf & Turf Sliders – Tropics

These sliders are piled high with marinated pulled pork cooked to perfection, a layer of tropical slaw, and Tropics’ signature pineapple mango salsa. The Surf & Turf Sliders are topped with hot, crispy coconut shrimp and smothered in a jalapeño aioli sauce, all on a fresh Hawaiian sweet roll bun.