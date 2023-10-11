Racine gun violence, other crimes down compared to 2022: data

Racine gun crimes are down 45% compared to last year, according to new crime data FOX6 News obtained.

Gun crimes encompass bullets hitting people, buildings and cars. So far this year, the city has had 526 such calls – down from 947 calls at this time in 2022. Additionally, violent crimes are down 13% in the city, including a 31% drop in burglaries and a 64% drop in robberies.

"I’m glad to see the progress. A 45% reduction in gun violence is a big deal," said Mayor Cory Mason. "The men and woman who work here deserve a lot of the credit for this, but we’re not taking victory laps here. We know there’s still work to do. There are still homicides that occur."

Through Oct. 3, the city crime data shows 10 homicide in 2023, which is one more than the same point last year.

Alex Ramirez, the city's interim police chief, said the police department is using data to focus its strategy and working with the community and both the Racine County Sheriff's Office and federal agencies – like the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Interim Racine Police Chief Alex Ramirez

"We work with members of the community that take a big part of this, so there’s a lot of collaboration," said Ramirez. "We share that information, we get the data, we put it together. We focus on individuals who are prone to violence or have violence in their past and are continuing with that violence."

One of the Racine Police Department's difficulties is a staffing shortage, down 35 officers – a 17% hole from its authorized strength of 196 officers.

"We still have men and women who work here who then fill in those shifts with overtimes, for extended periods of time," said Mason. "Chief’s doing everything he can to fill those positions, but it’s going to take time to build back to full strength. And that’s why we’re pleased to have coordination with federal agencies or county agencies to help us do that work."

The Racine County executive lambasted Mason in an August email obtained by FOX6 News. He said the sheriff's office filled in six or seven deputies to assist the city at a cost of nearly $800,000. Last spring, the county and city launched a joined Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

"We started this Violent Crime Reduction Initiative last May, the previous May," Mason said of the sheriff's office patrolling city streets. "The county came forward and said they wanted to be part of it.

"A year a go, certainly we heard a lot about gun violence, in particular. So, first and foremost, I think people who work here in the police department deserve credit."

The city then set up its own Office of Violence Prevention. The county executive alleged that office "recreates the VCRI framework, inadvertently claims credit for previous collaborative efforts, and shifts ownership of violence prevention work exclusively under the city."

Racine Police Department

"This is really a case that we need ‘both/and’ in this case not ‘either/or' – no one organization has sole jurisdiction to keep the community safe. We all need to work together," said Mason.

Despite the back and forth between city and county leaders, both are working together. Maurice Horton, the county's community violence prevention supervisor, is part of the team called when there is a shooting.

"It gives us the opportunity to really work with families that need us, hear from families that need other resources, whether it’s employment, whether it’s resume building, and being able to just collaborate in partnership with all partners that are involved," he said. "This is a situation where no one partner can do it alone."

The Racine Police Department is hiring, looking to fill the 35 openings and get up to full strength. There are 15 people in the academy right now, and the department launched a cadet program from those too young to join the academy.