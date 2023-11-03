Racine police chief named; Alexander Ramirez is city's 1st Latino chief

article

Racine police announced on Friday, Nov. 3 the appointment of Alexander Ramirez as police chief.

The Racine Board of Police and Fire Commission met on Thursday to discuss the appointment of Interim Police Chief Alexander Ramirez to Chief of Police.

With a majority vote, the Police and Fire Commission voted to appoint Ramirez to the job.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says the appointment is effective immediately.

Chief Ramirez is the first Latino chief for the Racine Police Department. A swearing-in ceremony will be announced in the future.