New Berlin police shooting in Milwaukee, man sentenced

A Waukesha man was sentenced to three years in prison Friday in connection to a Milwaukee shooting involving undercover New Berlin police officers.

Marcus Crawford, 20, pleaded guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor. He was also sentenced to four years of extended supervision. Charges were filed in two cases, and an additional felony was dropped as part of a plea deal.

The shooting unfolded March 6 near 56th and Chambers in Milwaukee. According to prosecutors, two undercover New Berlin police officers were in the area following up on a stolen car investigation.

Crawford admitted to pointing a gun at the undercover police car, prosecutors said – thinking the officers were someone else. One of the New Berlin officers shot Crawford, injuring him.

Court records show, at the time of the shooting, Crawford had a Waukesha County warrant out for a stolen vehicle case.