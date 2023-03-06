New Berlin police shooting in Milwaukee, 2 hospitalized

A New Berlin police detective fired his weapon in Milwaukee Monday, March 6 during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 56th and Locust.

Police said the New Berlin detectives found the vehicle that had been taken from New Berlin "and were involved in a critical incident that resulted in a detective firing his weapon."

Two people were taken to the hospital and in Milwaukee police custody with charges pending. New Berlin police said several guns were found in their vehicle.

The detectives, who have 15 and 22 years of service with New Berlin PD, were not hurt. They were placed on administrative leave. New Berlin police said they are "fully cooperating" with the investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department is leading this investigation.