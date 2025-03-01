MPS lead exposure: Parents express concerns, educate community

article

The Brief Dangerous levels of lead have been found in some MPS schools. One MPS school is temporarily closed to address lead issues. Parents held an assembly to express concerns and educate the community.



Dangerous levels of lead have been found in some Milwaukee Public Schools buildings, prompting one school to temporarily close. On Saturday, a group of parents met to share concerns – hoping there is strength in numbers.

MPS schools tested

The backstory:

In January, an MPS student experienced lead poisoning at Golda Meir School Lower Campus. Tests revealed lead levels in some places were 14 times higher than federal safety standards.

High levels were also found at Kagel Elementary and Trowbridge School, causing the latter to temporarily close to address the issues. All Trowbridge students and staff are still learning and teaching at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning in the meantime.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Health Department will be at Trowbridge School on Monday to assess conditions and determine next steps.

Trowbridge School

Parents take action

What they're saying:

On Saturday, the parent-led group Lead Safe Schools MKE held an assembly to educate the community on the issue and express concerns. Cameras were now allowed inside, but those who attended told FOX6 News the information was eye-opening.

Some parents said they're still wondering how lead levels in certain MPS schools got so high, and how it took so long to address the problems.

"The only thing that surprised me is that we’re just now getting to the bottom of this, and I think that’s a huge concern," said MPS parent Ron Jansen.

"Hundreds of thousands of kids over the years, so how many kids have suffered ill effects from this and what impact does that have on our communities?" he added. "I’m really, really frustrated by the city government's response so far."

Photos of chipped and peeling paint at MPS schools highlighted the school district's lead hazards. Adrian Baquero, a parent but not to an MPS student, is concerned as a member of the community.

Photos from lead risk assessment at Golda Meir School Lower Campus (Courtesy: MHD)

"We want our kids to be in a safe environment that’s an educational environment," said Baquero. "People getting together, it puts pressure, putting some spotlight on the situation."

What's next:

Health leaders said they're still working to address the lead concerns in schools, but parents said that's not enough.

"They got to come up with a plan, too, to keep this from happening again," said Baquero.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.