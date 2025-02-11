MPS lead exposure, toxic dust levels at 1 school 'scary to see'

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department on Tuesday released its "Lead Risk Assessment." Toxic lead dust inside a Milwaukee school is way higher than federal standards. The health department officially ordered MPS to fix the problems.



Toxic lead dust inside a Milwaukee school is way higher than federal standards. A full report outlines the dangerous conditions – and what happens if Milwaukee Public Schools doesn't clean things up.

Golda Meir inspection

What they're saying:

MPS said it is working to clean up problems at the Golda Meir School Lower Campus, where kids are still attending school.

"There are some really high numbers in here. And it’s scary to see that," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis said.

There is cracking, peeling paint not just on one wall but in picture after picture. It's part of the Milwaukee Health Department's nearly 140-page report. MHD said it's probably the largest lead inspection it's done, including roughly 130 dust wipe samples taken inside Golda Meir School Lower Campus.

By the numbers:

Windowsills on the school's ground floor came in at an average of 1,417 micrograms of lead per square foot. That's 14 times higher than the federal safety threshold for such surfaces and is deemed a dust lead hazard. The floors themselves averaged 67 micograms, which is six times the safety threshold for floors.

"What we look for in any property: What is the ongoing maintenance of the property," said Tyler Weber, Milwaukee's environmental health deputy commissioner. "You don't have to be a lead-risk assessor to go in the home and see that there’s deteriorating paint, that there’s paint chips.

"Are the optimal cleaning practices in place? And when we have dust wipes this high, you’re not seeing that. It’s hard to get this level of lead in dust wipe samples if you have good lead-safety practices."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photos from lead risk assessment at Golda Meir School Lower Campus (Courtesy: MHD)

The backstory:

MHD inspected the building after a student had elevated lead levels. The school district's facilities director said MPS is working to encapsulate the lead paint and do a deep cleaning.

But the health department said they have to do what's ordered and keep the building clean.

"As long as MPS adheres to the requirements and the orders that we issued earlier last week, it’s safe for the students to be in the schools," said Totoraitis.

What's next:

The health department officially ordered MPS to fix the problems. If not done swiftly, the department warns it would place children at serious risk of lead poisoning. On Friday, the Milwaukee Health Department will be back at Golda Meir School Lower Campus to collect follow-up dust wipes.

If the problem is still there, a question some have is whether the health department can shut down the school? MHD said it is asking that same question and consulting with the state and the city attorney.

MHD said it is looking into four cases involving children. One is a student at Golda Meir, and another is a student at Kagel Elementary. There are two other schools that the health department is awaiting results from: Maryland and Trowbridge.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.