MPS lead exposure, Kagel School risk assessment released

The Milwaukee Health Department on Thursday released its lead risk assessment, health order and more related to an inspection at Kagel School.

Health order

By the numbers:

The health department's lead risk assessment of Kagel School noted lead dust hazards on the ground floor, first floor and third floor. There were more than 40 items listed in the assessment in need of abatement.

Kagel School, located near 12th and Mineral on the city's south side, is one of two MPS schools for which lead risk assessment information has been released.

What's next:

The health department issued an order, dated Feb. 12, requiring the school to correct three code violations. That includes covering surfaces that are accessible to children, conducting a final cleaning and, by March 11, repairing all interior lead hazards outlined in the risk assessment report.

Photo included in lead risk assessment of Kagel School (Courtesy: MHD)

Golda Meir High School

The backstory:

MHD said it is looking into four cases involving children. One is a student at Kagel School, and one is a student at Golda Meir's lower campus – where an assessment was also conducted. There are two other schools that the health department is awaiting results from: Maryland and Trowbridge.

Toxic lead dust inside Golda Meir's lower campus is way higher than federal standards, the health department's report noted. MPS said it is working to clean up problems at the Golda Meir School Lower Campus, where kids are still attending school.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.